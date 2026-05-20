3 Top-Ranked Healthcare Mutual Funds With Solid Upside Potential

Investors often rely on the healthcare sector to safeguard their investments. This is because the demand for healthcare services does not vary too much with respect to market conditions, and thus, the sector offers sufficient protection to the capital invested. Many pharmaceutical companies also offer regular dividends. Companies that consistently pay out dividends are financially stable and generate steady cash flows, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the perfect choice for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Healthcare mutual funds, namely BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Investor Shares SHSAX, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences JNGLX and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund FBTIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Investor Shares primarily invests in equity securities of health sciences companies, including healthcare equipment, providers, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, while also investing in related international companies.

BlackRock Health Sciences Opportunities Portfolio Investor Shares has three-year annualized returns of 5.5%. As of February 2026, SHSAX held 153 issues, with 11.4% of its assets invested in Eli Lilly.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences invests primarily in securities of companies with a life science focus, including significant exposure to businesses within the broader life sciences sector.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences has three-year annualized returns of 9.9%. JNGLX has an expense ratio of 0.81%.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund focuses on biotech-related stocks worldwide, targeting firms driving scientific and technological advances, using fundamental analysis to assess financial strength, industry position and broader market conditions, while maintaining a non-diversified portfolio.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.3%. Eirene Kontopoulos has been the fund manager of FBTIX since July 2018.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of healthcare mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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