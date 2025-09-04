3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Consistent Growth

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of March 31, 2025, GSAM had $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 34 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, namely Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund GTTTX, Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy GGSAX and Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund GSPAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund primarily allocates its assets to a diversified portfolio of equity investments in small-cap U.S. companies, while also including holdings in foreign companies whose stocks are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.5%. As of April 2025, GTTTX held 456 issues, with 1.1% of its assets invested in Jackson Financial.

Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy allocates around 75% of assets to equity funds, 15% to dynamic funds, and 10% to fixed-income funds, with each portion adjustable within its defined range.

Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy has three-year annualized returns of 11.6%. GGSAX has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund normally invests the majority of its net assets in dividend-paying equities of large-cap U.S. issuers (typically over $3 billion market cap), though it may include smaller-cap securities. Its portfolio primarily consists of diversified common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Dividend and Premium Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.9%. John Sienkiewicz has been one of the fund managers of GSPAX since April 2020.

