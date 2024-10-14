3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of March 31, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $719 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA US Small Cap Value DFSVX, DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX and U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio DFVEX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA US Small Cap Value fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small-cap domestic companies. DFSVX advisors may also buy or sell futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.

DFA US Small Cap Valuehas three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. As of the end of April 2024, DFSVX held 49 issues, with 0.9% of its net assets invested in Amkor Technology.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio invests most of its net assets in securities of a broad and diverse group of U.S. companies with increased exposure in smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFUEX also invests a small portion of its assets in foreign issues.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfoliohas three-year annualized returns of 8.1%. DFUEX has an expense ratio of 0.22%

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified and broad group of U.S. operating companies, preferably in smaller capitalization, lower relative price and higher profitability companies in the United States. DFVEX advisors generally define the U.S. Universe as a set of U.S. operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that are market-capitalization weighted.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfoliohas three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2022.

