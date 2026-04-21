3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds to Buy for Strong Returns

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions across various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of March 31, 2026, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $969 billion in assets under management. Over the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 44 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA US Sustainability Core DFSIX, DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio DFFVX and Dfa Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio DGTSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA US Sustainability Core fund invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of domestic companies, preferably with a small market cap, lower relative price and higher profitability. DFSIX advisors adjust the composition of the portfolio based on sustainability impact considerations.

DFA US Sustainability Core fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.9%. As of the end of October 2025, DFSIX held 1948 issues, with 7.6% of its net assets invested in NVIDIA.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified portfolio of readily marketable domestic small and mid-cap companies, which, according to its advisor, are value stocks with high profitability. DFFVX advisors also invest in futures and options contracts of U.S. equity securities and indices.

DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio fund has a three-year annualized return of 14.3%. DFFVX has an expense ratio of 0.29%.

Dfa Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified portfolio of domestic and international equity underlying funds, and fixed-income underlying funds. DGTSX advisors aim to invest in equity and fixed income securities in various proportions, depending upon market conditions.

Dfa Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.4%. Joseph F. Kolerich has been one of the fund managers of DGTSX since February 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

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