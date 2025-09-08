3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds to Buy Now

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions across various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of June 30, 2025, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $1.3 trillion in assets under management. Over the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX, DFA US Small Cap Value Portfolio DFSVX and Dfa Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio DGTSX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified equity portfolio of domestic companies, irrespective of their market capitalization. DFUEX advisors generally invest in small-cap, high-profitability companies that are priced lower than their U.S. coverage universe.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.4%. As of the end of April 2025, DFUEX held 2097 issues, with 6% of its net assets invested in Apple.

DFA US Small Cap Value Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small-cap domestic companies. DFSVX advisors may also buy or sell futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.

DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%. DFSVX has an expense ratio of 0.31%.

Dfa Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified portfolio of domestic and international equity underlying funds, and fixed-income underlying funds. DGTSX advisors aim to invest in equity and fixed income securities in various proportions, depending upon market conditions.

Dfa Global Allocation 25/75 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 6.1%. Joseph F. Kolerich, has been one of the fund managers of DGTSX since February 2012.

