3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Dimensional Fund Advisors offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1600, Dimensional Fund Advisors has 15 offices in nine countries, including the United States.

It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of June 30, 2025, Dimensional Fund Advisors had nearly $1.3 trillion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 44 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio DFUEX, DFA US Small Cap Value Portfolio DFSVX and Dfa International Real Estate Securities DFITX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a diversified equity portfolio of domestic companies, irrespective of their market capitalization. DFUEX advisors generally invest in small-cap, high-profitability companies that are priced lower than their U.S. coverage universe.

DFA U.S. Social Core Equity 2 Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.8%. As of the end of July 2025, DFUEX held 2117 issues, with 7% of its net assets invested in NVIDIA.

DFA US Small Cap Value Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in securities of small-cap domestic companies. DFSVX advisors may also buy or sell futures and options contracts for U.S. equity securities and indices to adjust equity market exposure based on actual or expected cash flows from the fund.

DFA US Small Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 9.9%. DFSVX has an expense ratio of 0.31%.

Dfa International Real Estate Securities fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified portfolio of securities of foreign (including emerging markets) companies that are principally engaged in the real estate industry, with a particular focus on companies that the advisor considers to be real estate investment trusts, such as entities. DFITX advisors use a market-capitalization weighted approach for the purchase of securities.

Dfa International Real Estate Securities fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.6%. William B. Collins-Deanhas been one of the fund managers of DFITX since February 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

