3 Top Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in 2025

Key Points Alphabet's Google Quantum AI has already achieved two major milestones.

IonQ's quantum technology offers key advantages over rivals.

IBM promises to build a powerful quantum computer by 2029.

Technological revolutions don't happen in secret. Anyone paying close enough attention will recognize when one is underway. Astute investors know we're at the beginning of a technological revolution right now.

I'm referring to quantum computing, which uses the bizarre principles of quantum mechanics to solve problems that are too difficult for the most powerful supercomputers available today. This technological revolution presents a huge moneymaking opportunity for aggressive investors. Here are three top quantum computing stocks to buy in 2025 (listed alphabetically).

1. Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is best known as the company behind Google Search, Google Cloud, YouTube, Android, and Chrome. However, its Google Quantum AI unit ranks among the leaders in quantum computing.

In 2019, Google Quantum AI announced that it had achieved quantum supremacy. This term refers to a quantum computer solving a problem that's impossible for a classical computer to handle in a practical amount of time.

Google Quantum AI's system performed a calculation in 200 seconds that it said would have taken the most powerful supercomputers 10,000 years to do. That announcement stirred some controversy, though, with a rival claiming that an alternative technique would have enabled a supercomputer to perform the same calculation in two and a half days.

There wasn't any quibbling about Google Quantum AI's next big breakthrough, though. In February 2023, it demonstrated a logical qubit (quantum bit) prototype that reduced errors by increasing the number of qubits. This was a major advance in quantum error correction, which is a key step toward building a useful large-scale quantum computer.

Google Quantum AI thinks it might be able to create a powerful quantum computer by the end of the decade. It shouldn't be limited by a lack of financial resources, with Alphabet expected to generate close to $400 billion in revenue this year.

The "AI" (artificial intelligence) in Google Quantum AI's name is important, too. Arguably, no company is better positioned to leverage quantum computing for training and deploying AI models than Alphabet.

2. IonQ

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is the largest of several up-and-coming quantum computing pioneers, with a market cap of around $11 billion. The company also believes it's the leader in commercializing the technology.

Is that just hype? Nope. IonQ is the only company with quantum hardware available on all three of the largest cloud platforms: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. It has hundreds of partners and customers, including Hyundai, Lockheed Martin, and Nvidia. And the company's revenue has increased by a compound annual growth rate of 175% since 2021.

IonQ thinks its trapped-ion architecture offers several advantages over competing superconducting approaches. For example, trapped ions have the longest qubit lifetime and can run at room temperature rather than requiring refrigeration.

To be sure, IonQ is going head-to-head with rivals that have much deeper pockets. However, if the company can successfully execute its development strategy, it could have the most powerful quantum computers on the market by far within the next few years.

3. IBM

It might seem strange for a company that's been in business for 114 years to be a leader in a futuristic technology like quantum computing. However, that's the case with IBM (NYSE: IBM). And this granddaddy of tech might have the most quantum swagger around.

IBM claims to have "the world's most powerful quantum computing stack." The company also says that it offers "the world's largest fleet of utility-scale quantum computers." But where its confidence manifests itself the most is in its road map.

The company and its partners are already testing quantum computers that they maintain are competitive with current classical computers. IBM predicts that by the end of 2026, it will help usher in the "era of quantum advantage" where quantum computers are clearly better, faster, and/or more cost-effective than classical computers.

Like Babe Ruth pointing to the flagpole at center field before hitting a home run, IBM says that it will deliver a quantum computer in 2029 with 100 million gates and 200 logical qubits. If the company delivers on its promise, it could be the undisputed leader in quantum computing. Its share price could be much higher, too.

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, International Business Machines, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

