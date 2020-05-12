3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio- May 12, 2020

If you're invested in any of the funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list, congratulations on owning some of the best managed and top-performing mutual funds. If you are lucky enough to discover our list of Top-Ranked Funds for the first time, it's never too late to start investing with the best, especially when it comes to your retirement.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the highest Zacks Rank and the lowest fees.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth Adviser (PABGX): 0.96% expense ratio and 0.56% management fee. PABGX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. PABGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 10.44%.

Janus Henderson Global Technology S (JATSX): 1.22% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JATSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. JATSX, with annual returns of 16.35% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Select Medical Equipment & Systems (FSMEX). Expense ratio: 0.72%. Management fee: 0.54%. Five year annual return: 11.47%. FSMEX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

