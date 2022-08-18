3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

American Funds Washington Mutual Investors 529E (CWMEX) has a 0.85% expense ratio and 0.22% management fee. CWMEX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 10.76% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

LKCM Small-Mid Cap Equity Institutional (LKSMX) is a stand out amongst its peers. LKSMX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.75%, expense ratio of 1% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Rydex Nova A (RYANX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RYANX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. RYANX has an expense ratio of 1.48%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 14.53% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.



