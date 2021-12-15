3 Top Medical Instruments Stocks to Counter Industry Headwinds

The dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis has drastically transformed the medical instrument industry landscape. Through the nearly two-year-long healthcare emergency, this industry has been swinging back and forth between crisis and opportunities. Despite the full-fledged vaccine rollouts, industry watchers are still unable to gauge the magnitude of economic revival due to the emergence of new and more contagious strains in several parts of the world including the United States.



A number of medical instrument companies, which had confirmed a gradual rebound in their base businesses earlier in 2021, are once again seeing staffing shortage and supply-chain related hazards in the past couple of months, thanks to the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has been identified by WHO, as a variant of concern. Meanwhile, industry players that have well-adapted to changing consumer preference or have a COVID-19-based businesses like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, STERIS plc STE and Accuray ARAY are still witnessing a continued uptrend in their stock prices.

