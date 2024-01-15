3 Top Growth ETFs to Maximize Returns

When it comes to investing, everyone is looking to build wealth. Some do it different ways, by focusing on dividend income, but some like to take on more risk, which comes along with growth stocks. One way to lesson the risk while remaining diversified is by investing in growth ETFs.

In today's video, I will look at three growth ETFs, one being the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ: QQQM).

Check out this video to learn more, subscribe to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 11, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 12, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco QQQ Trust, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Invesco QQQ Trust wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Mark Roussin, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.