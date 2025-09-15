3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points High-yield TotalEnergies has you covered for today and for tomorrow.

The energy market is having a down year. Crude oil prices have cooled off on concerns about slowing demand and increased supplies from OPEC. These and other factors have weighed on most energy stocks.

However, energy demand should continue growing for years to come. That makes it a solid long-term investment opportunity. TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) stand out to a few Fool.com contributing analysts as the top energy stocks to buy right now.

TotalEnergies has a high yield and a long-term vision

Reuben Gregg Brewer (TotalEnergies): The big picture in the energy sector is that demand for cleaner energy alternatives is increasing. Dirtier carbon fuels are still important and will likely remain important for decades to come. But cleaner is the direction the world is heading. And that's the same direction that integrated energy giant TotalEnergies is going, too.

This isn't new for TotalEnergies. It has been investing in things like solar power for years. But it is one of the few large integrated energy giants that has made a concerted effort to bring electricity in various forms into its business structure. In 2024, the electricity division accounted for around 10% of segment operating income, with the segment's operating income rising 17% year over year.

This isn't something TotalEnergies is doing for show, noting that its European peers have walked back similar clean energy commitments. If anything, TotalEnergies is intensifying its clean energy push.

That makes the company a way to invest in both the carbon economy and the clean future of power. And you can collect an attractive 6.3% yield (U.S. investors have to pay French taxes, but a portion of that can be reclaimed come April 15) backed by a progressive dividend. If you want to buy and hold in this evolving sector, TotalEnergies could be one of your best integrated energy choices today.

The coming cash-flow gusher

Matt DiLallo (Chevron): Chevron is about to hit a major inflection point. The oil giant expects to produce an additional $12.5 billion in free cash flow next year. That's a hefty amount of incremental cash for a company that generated $15 billion in free cash last year.

Several factors will drive Chevron's free cash flow higher next year. The company recently finished major expansion projects in Kazakhstan and the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America in the U.S.). Ongoing development of its Permian Basin position and the implementation of cost-saving initiatives should further add to cash flow. The company expects its legacy business to generate $10 billion in incremental cash next year, while the recent acquisition of Hess will boost that number by an additional $2.5 billion.

Additionally, Chevron's surging free cash flow should enable it to return more money to shareholders. The company will undoubtedly increase its dividend, continuing a 38-year streak of growth. It has delivered a peer-leading dividend growth rate over the past decade. Chevron also plans to repurchase between $10 billion and $20 billion of shares each year. Its leverage ratio is comfortably below its target range, positioning the company to potentially repurchase shares at the high end of that range next year.

With surging cash flow and likely higher capital returns, Chevron looks like a great energy stock to buy right now.

Strong growth in the pipeline

Neha Chamaria (Energy Transfer): Shares of Energy Transfer are down about 11% so far this year. It's an opportune time to buy the energy stock, as the pipeline giant pumps big sums of money into growth to boost cash flows and dividends.

Energy Transfer operates nearly 140,000 miles of pipeline and energy infrastructure covering major production basins. In its most recent quarter, its natural gas transport volumes surged 11% year over year, while transported volumes for natural gas liquids (NGL), refined products, crude oil, and midstream gathering hit record highs. Major factors behind the record volumes included Energy Transfer's expansion and plant upgrades in the Permian Basin, as well as a recent joint venture with Sunoco in the Permian.

Energy Transfer expects to spend $5 billion in capital expenditures in 2025. It plans to undertake major expansions through 2027, including its Hugh Branson pipeline, Nederland Flexport NGL terminal, and several other NGL transportation and Permian processing plants.

These projects, combined with its ever-growing backlog, should contribute significantly to Energy Transfer's volumes and earnings through 2030, especially with the rising demand for natural gas from gas-fired power plants, data centers, and industrial manufacturers. Energy Transfer expects these projects to be major drivers of revenue. That should also drive its cash flows higher and result in larger dividends for shareholders -- the company is targeting 3% to 5% growth in annual dividends.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Chevron and Energy Transfer. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in TotalEnergies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

