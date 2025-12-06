3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Key Points

Chevron is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies.

Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream businesses in North America.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a globally diversified clean energy giant.

As 2025 draws to a close, dividend investors may be looking for some final high-yield stocks to add to their portfolios in December. Maybe you have a bonus to invest, or you are redeploying capital after capturing some losses for tax purposes.

Whatever the reason, these three energy stocks could be the dividend presents you are looking for as the holiday season approaches.

1. Chevron is an all-weather energy stock

Chevron's (NYSE: CVX) dividend yield is 4.5%. That compares very favorably to the S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) thin little 1.2% yield and the energy industry average yield of 3.2%. However, the real draw with Chevron is the business backing that above-average yield.

Chevron is what is known as an integrated energy company. Its operations span across the entire energy value chain, which helps mitigate the impact of volatile oil and natural gas prices.

Furthermore, the company has long prioritized having a strong balance sheet, with a current debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.22x. That's a very low number, and it gives management the flexibility to add leverage during energy downturns so it can continue to support the business and the dividend. The dividend has been increased annually for 38 years.

If you are looking for an all-weather energy stock, high-yield Chevron is going to be a solid option for your portfolio.

2. Enterprise Products Partners is in the boring niche

Chevron spans the entire energy sector, from the upstream (oil and gas production) to the downstream (chemical and refining). High-yield Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is focused on connecting those two, operating in the midstream (pipelines).

Midstream businesses own energy infrastructure and largely generate fees from customers. Those fees tend to be consistent throughout the energy cycle because they are driven by the volume flowing through Enterprise's network of assets, rather than the price of the commodities it's moving.

The consistency of the business is highlighted by Enterprise's streak of 27 consecutive annual distribution increases. The master limited partnership's (MLP) yield, meanwhile, is a lofty 6.8% or so.

To be fair, that yield will likely make up the lion's share of an investor's return because Enterprise is a slow and steady tortoise. However, if you are trying to maximize the income your portfolio generates, that probably won't bother you at all.

3. Brookfield Renewable Partners addresses the elephant in the room

There's a possibility that you are worried about the world's ongoing shift away from dirtier carbon fuels and toward cleaner alternatives. Even Chevron and Enterprise have been increasingly focused on cleaner-burning natural gas for this very reason.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) is here to help, with a globally diversified portfolio of clean energy assets. Geography isn't the only diversification on offer here, since the portfolio also spans hydroelectric, solar, wind, storage, and nuclear power. This is a one-stop shop for investors looking to dip a toe into the clean/renewable power sector.

Like the other two stocks here, Brookfield Renewable Partners comes with an attractive income stream, noting its 5.3% distribution yield. Although it hasn't been around as long as Chevron or Enterprise, the distribution has increased steadily over time. The goal is to reward investors with 5% to 9% distribution growth every year, which management believes will be easily achievable through at least 2030.

If investing in the energy sector is giving you some trepidation because of the world's shifting energy appetite, Brookfield Renewable Partners could be the solution for your portfolio in December.

Don't sleep on these dividend stocks

Chevron, Enterprise, and Brookfield Renewable Partners are all industry-leading businesses, offering attractive yields on an absolute and relative basis. And they are all worth a deep dive this December if you have some cash to put to work in high-yield stocks.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.