3 Top Dimensional Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio

Dimensional Fund Advisors, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions across various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Austin, TX-based Dimensional Fund Advisors operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Dimensional Fund Advisors had nearly $944 billion in assets under management.

Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio (DISVX), DFA US Vector Equity (DFVEX) and DFA Two-Year Global Fixed-Income (DFGFX). Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio fund seeks long-term expected returns while balancing risk via broad diversification across sectors and companies. DISVX invests most of its net assets in small company securities, with specific market capitalization thresholds set for various countries.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 27.6%. As of the end of October 2025, DISVX had 1.5% of its net assets invested in BPER Banca SpA.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified and broad group of U.S. operating companies, preferably in smaller capitalization, lower relative price and higher profitability groups. DFVEX advisors generally define its U.S. Universe as a set of U.S.-operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the country that are market-capitalization weighted.

U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.7%. Jed S. Fogdall has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2012.

DFA Two-Year Global Fixed-Income fund seeks to maximize total returns by investing in a diverse range of U.S. and foreign debt securities maturing in three years or less from settlement.

DFA Two-Year Global Fixed-Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 5%. DFGFX has an expense ratio of 0.16%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week.Get it free >>

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (DISVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFGFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFVEX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.