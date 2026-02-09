3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in February

Key Points

SentinelOne has lost nearly half of its value over the past year, pricing it at a steep discount to its peer group.

CrowdStrike has recovered since an infamous 2024 outage.

Palo Alto Networks is the top dog, with healthy double-digit net margins to show for it.

10 stocks we like better than SentinelOne ›

If there was ever an opportunistic time to warm up to cybersecurity stocks, it could be now. The three largest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) specializing in cybersecurity investments are all trading lower in recent months, down between 3% and 24% over the past year. The market has moved 14% higher in that time.

The world isn't getting any safer online. Demand continues to be strong, and there's plenty of that growth to go around. I believe that SentinelOne (NYSE: S), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) are the top three cybersecurity stocks to buy this month. Let's take a closer look at three companies that are still posting double-digit top-line growth despite the market's recent lack of interest in playing along with cybersecurity ETFs.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. SentinelOne

With trailing revenue growth of 24%, SentinelOne is the fastest-growing player on this list over the past year. Surprisingly, it's also the cybersecurity stock fetching the lowest revenue multiple. With a cash-heavy balance sheet trimming its market cap of $4.5 billion to an enterprise value of $3.9 billion, you can buy SentinelOne at an enterprise value that is just 4 times trailing revenue. Compare that to CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, which trade at trailing multiples of 21 and 11, respectively.

SentinelOne has been an early leader in integrating AI into its business. SentinelOne's Singularity platform leans on AI to detect, prevent, and respond to cyberattacks. Despite its rising business, SentinelOne is trading at barely a third of the 2021 initial public offering (IPO) price of $35.

There's no free lunch. SentinelOne has a long history of losing money and the weakest margins -- by far -- among these three cybersecurity stocks. However, after its share price was cut nearly in half over the past year, it's a strong candidate for the strongest turnaround. At the very least, its growing business, valuation discount to peers, and early AI leadership make it a potential buyout opportunity.

2. CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike was a market darling until a headline-grabbing outage in the summer of 2024 made it famous for all the wrong reasons. Remember that late July day two years ago, when many hospitals, airlines, banks, and other businesses suffered critical downtime due to a tech snafu? That was a CrowdStrike update that wreaked havoc.

The good news is that CrowdStrike enters this new trading week trading 50% higher than its close of $263.91 the day that its popular suite of Falcon cloud-based cybersecurity solutions notoriously faltered. Year-over-year revenue growth has decelerated for six consecutive fiscal quarters, but it's not all that different than the general slowing for the necessary but maturing industry. In short, CrowdStrike's reputation didn't take a hit despite the notoriety. Its 22% trailing revenue growth over the past year is decent.

3. Palo Alto Networks

Bringing up the rear, only in terms of top-line growth, is Palo Alto Networks. Its trailing revenue, rising 15% over the past year, may not seem like much, lagging SentinelOne and CrowdStrike. It has now rattled off eight consecutive quarters in which it can't break out of the teens when it comes to top-line gains.

With a market cap of $111 billion, Palo Alto stock is the most valuable player in this space. It's also the only one of the three on this list that has been consistently profitable on a reported basis, with double-digit net margins to boot. If you want a cybersecurity play in February, going for the top dog is a good place to start.

Should you buy stock in SentinelOne right now?

Before you buy stock in SentinelOne, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SentinelOne wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

Rick Munarriz has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool recommends Palo Alto Networks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.