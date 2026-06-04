3 Top Bargain Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now

Key Points

Nvidia trades at a discount to two chip companies it's often compared to.

Meta Platforms is one of the cheapest big tech stocks.

Sandisk is still trading at bargain levels, even after its huge gains of the past year.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Finding bargain artificial intelligence (AI) stocks isn't an easy thing to do. Many companies in the sector are somewhat overvalued, and some trade at excessive premiums. However, three that I believe are trading at a discount are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). I think all of them represent incredible values today in the grand scheme of things.

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Nvidia

Describing Nvidia as a bargain stock when it's the largest company in the world may seem odd, and it probably is. But when you dig into its valuation, I think it makes complete sense.

Nvidia trades at 25 times forward earnings, which isn't necessarily cheap. However, compared with some of its peers, it looks pretty cheap. Fellow AI chipmakers Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) trade for 40 and 69 times forward earnings, respectively. Additionally, neither of these two is growing nearly as fast as Nvidia, which grew at an 85% pace in the first quarter; AMD and Broadcom grew revenues by 38% and 29%, respectively.

The gap is further exaggerated when you consider their respective 2027 earnings projections -- Nvidia trades for just 17.7 times next year's earnings. While that's a long way out, it shows that there is still solid, long-term upside here. Meanwhile, AMD and Broadcom trade for 39 and 25 times next year's earnings, respectively. So, you can purchase Nvidia's stock today at a lower valuation relative to its earnings over the next 12 months than AMD or Broadcom's valuation relative to their expected earnings in 2027. That's most of a year's worth of added growth potential that investors can get by purchasing Nvidia versus its peers. And Nvidia is still the most dominant company in the chip industry, even if it's not priced like it.

Meta Platforms

Unlike most of its big tech peers, Meta Platforms hasn't received a premium valuation from the market lately.

Meta trades for 18.6 times forward earnings, which is well below Nvidia's valuation. However, other than Nvidia, it's the fastest growing of this megacap group.

The market is more focused on Meta's AI spending and its success (or lack thereof) in that industry than it is on the dominant advertising business the company has built around its social media platforms. Meta has integrated AI tools into its advertising platform, and this is driving increased revenue growth. Wall Street analysts are bullish on Meta's ability to sustain an elevated growth rate, as they project 26% growth this year and 19% next year. Strong growth and a cheap price tag make the stock a solid pick right now.

Sandisk

Sandisk has been on an absolute tear this year. Its stock has risen nearly 650%, which may make it seem like an odd inclusion on a list of bargain stocks. However, Sandisk's rise has been directly tied to its business, which has really taken off.

AI data centers demand a massive amount of memory, and Sandisk serves this market with NAND memory that goes into solid-state drives (SSDs). SSDs are a critical component of data centers and are essential for long-term data storage. With NAND memory and SSDs in short supply relative to demand, Sandisk and its peers have been able to steeply increase the prices of their products.

That combination has resulted in strong revenue and earnings growth for Sandisk, and the memory chip shortage won't be solved over the next few months, so it's likely the company's impressive gains can continue.

Wall Street thinks so: Sandisk's fiscal 2026 wraps up in June, and Wall Street analysts project 332% year-over-year revenue growth in its Q4. For its fiscal 2027, they project 116% revenue growth. Sandisk trades at just 10 times fiscal 2027 earnings estimates, making it a solid bargain to buy now.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.