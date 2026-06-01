3 Top AI Stocks to Buy in June

Key Points

Nvidia is still delivering jaw-dropping results.

Meta's stock looks cheap despite its strong quarter.

Nebius is growing at an unreal pace.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

June is here, and there are plenty of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that have had an incredible year so far. Still, there are several worth buying this month, and I can think of three that look like excellent buys.

At the top of my shopping list are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). All three of these companies could deliver excellent returns through the end of 2026, making them great stocks to buy now.

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1. Nvidia

Although Nvidia was at the top of stock leaderboards over the past few years, it has lagged in 2026. It's up around 15%, which isn't a bad return, but it's only a bit ahead of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which has risen about 10%. Many popular AI stocks have risen far greater than 15% this year, which is why the underperformance stings a bit. However, I think Nvidia's moment in the sun is coming.

Nvidia announced stellar earnings a few weeks ago, with revenue rising an incredible 85% year over year. It also gave strong guidance for the next quarter, with Wall Street analysts expecting revenue to rise 96% year over year. The demand for Nvidia's GPUs isn't slowing, and with major data center capital expenditure growth expected again in 2027, the long-term growth environment is maintaining its form for Nvidia.

I think the stock could rally in the second half of 2026 in preparation for even more growth next year, which makes Nvidia an excellent stock to buy in June.

2. Meta Platforms

Meta has had an even worse year than Nvidia. It's down around 4% so far, but it hasn't been because of its results.

Meta Platforms is the parent company of social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp. These properties generate a massive amount of ad revenue for Meta, and its revenue soared 33% in its most recent quarter. Those gains are thanks to increasing ad impressions and conversions, driven by AI improvements. Meta continues to roll out new AI features, and it could eventually release a model that is utilized by people everywhere.

We'll see what the future has in store for Meta, but the ad market remains strong, which should lead to further growth. The stock looks incredibly cheap right now, trading at less than 20 times forward earnings.

That makes Meta a solid bargain, and its stock could rally throughout the rest of the year thanks to strong results and a low starting valuation.

3. Nebius

Switching gears a bit, Nebius has been one of the best stocks to be invested in during 2026. Its stock is up 170% this year, getting close to a triple. However, that could just be the start for Nebius.

Nebius is among the fastest-growing companies in the market. In the first quarter, its revenue rose 684% year over year. That's not a one-time flash in the pan; Nebius expects to maintain strong growth for some time.

The company owns and operates data centers that are geared toward AI computing and offers a full-stack setup to give its clients everything they need to build and run AI models. It's obviously a great time to be in this business, and Nebius is spending heavily to capture market share. While it doesn't have any profits to speak of, its soaring revenue speaks for itself. Wall Street analysts expect 550% revenue growth this year and 219% next year.

While there is still some execution risk with Nebius' stock, I think the upside is tremendous, and it could continue trending higher throughout 2026 and beyond thanks to insatiable AI computing demand.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Meta Platforms, Nebius Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.