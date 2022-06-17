3 Tips to Make Your Power Close Even More Powerful

What good is hosting a workshop if you can’t convert attendees to appointments? Developing a well-structured, powerful way to close a workshop is often one of the most challenging parts of the planning process.

The closing of your workshop is when you need to make a lasting impact, so your audience remembers you and is excited to book an appointment with you. You want them to leave feeling great about themselves and their future because they know you can lead them to financial wellness. Do this, and you will maximize the number of appointments booked from your workshop.

So, what makes a power close more powerful? After years of perfecting the process, we have developed a few tips to help you out!

Tip #1: Ask thought-provoking questions that are relatable to your audience.

During your closing, put real-world, likely scenarios front and center of your audience. By doing so, your audience will picture themselves and their families in that circumstance, and they will want to meet with an expert to plan for that situation. You can position yourself as that expert they need.

Example: What plans have you and your children made for dealing with rising healthcare costs and long-term care?

Tip #2: Prepare them for the appointment experience.

Walk your audience through the entire experience of working with you. Cover topics such as the paperwork they need to bring, where the appointment will be held, who they will be meeting when they walk through the door, and more. Don’t let them leave the workshop with these types of questions lingering. Make their job easy and allow them to feel fully prepared. The more they know, the more likely they are to book.

Tip #3: Give your audience something to look forward to when booking.

The goal is that by this point, your audience will already be looking forward to their appointment with you. You can increase their excitement by adding a freebie to the booking process. It doesn’t have to be anything crazy — just a little icing on the cake to sweeten the deal. Try offering a free report or tax analysis. It can even be as simple as providing a free lunch at your office. Everybody loves a gift, and sometimes that can be just the thing to compel someone to decide to book an appointment with you.

Of course, much more goes into mastering the power close than just these three tips. To learn more, fill out our contact form and ask how you can gain full access to White Glove University.

