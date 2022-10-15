3 Tips From Dave Ramsey to Help You Save on Pet Care

Pets can be a wonderful addition to your family and there are many health benefits of having animal companions. But there are also costs associated with caring for your furry family members.

Buying pet insurance is one way to keep those expenses down. A good pet insurance policy can help ensure that there's never a need to go into debt to afford expensive medical care an animal may require.

But there are also other ways you can save as well -- and finance expert Dave Ramsey has provided some tips on reducing the expenses associated with pet ownership. Here's what they are.

1. Save on pet food by clipping coupons and stocking up

Feeding your pet is likely one of the biggest costs you'll incur -- and Ramsey has some advice on how to save money on your pet's cuisine.

"Clip coupons and shop BOGOs for your pet's food -- just like you do for your own groceries (we hope)," the Ramsey Solutions blog suggests. "If you're able, stock up when your pet's favorite food goes on sale. You can even buy it in bulk at stores like Costco and Sam's Club (dry pet food will last a while, you know)."

Most stores put items such as pet food on sale on a predictable cycle, such as once every six or eight weeks. If you know how often your animal's brand of food goes on sale, you can buy enough to get you through to the next time it is discounted so you don't ever have to pay the full sticker price.

2. Find the right vet

In most cases, pet insurance covers accidents and illnesses but not routine care. Owners still have to pay for that out of pocket unless they buy an optional wellness plan as an add-on.

The good news is, Ramsey has some suggestions on how to save on vet care -- and they're focused on shopping around to find the most affordable high-quality medical services.

"Do some research and track down the right vet. Don't just pick the one closest to home or with the fanciest logo," Ramsey suggested. "Call multiple locations and ask friends with pets who they recommend. You want someone with great pet-side manner and great prices -- you can get both."

Of course, you don't want to shop based solely on price, as it's important to get high-quality care. So, read reviews and ask for details about both price and services provided.

3. Swap pet sitting services

If you plan to go on vacation at any point without your pet, you may be shocked at how much boarding costs. Ramsey's advice is to avoid these expensive fees entirely by working out an alternative arrangement.

"Swap pet sitting with your neighbors! When they're out of town, you can pop over to feed their cat and change the litter. And in return, they can swing by to walk your pup and refill their food bowl when you're on vacation. It's a budget-friendly win-win for everyone," Ramsey said.

This can work great as long as you trust your neighbors to do right by your animal and you're willing to return the favor.

By following these three suggestions, you should be able to save on some of the biggest costs associated with pet ownership. This will enable you to get the benefits of a companion animal without busting your budget.

