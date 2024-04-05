3 TIAA Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

The Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), which was formerly known as TIAA CREF, was established in 1918. Currently managed by Nuveen, it offers a variety of assets such as equities, fixed-income, real estate and many more. These investment options focus on providing returns while adhering to investment principles. Returns are updated monthly, providing investors with timely insights. TIAA mutual funds provide a reliable anchor during market volatility with a disciplined approach to risk management.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three TIAA mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

TIAA-CREF Large Cap Growth Fund TILPX invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies, which the advisor believes, present growth opportunities. TILPX advisors also invest in foreign investments.

Terrence Kontos has been the lead manager of TILPX since Mar 1, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (11.6%), Amazon.com, Inc. (10.9%) and Apple Inc. (6.4%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TILPX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.3% and 15.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.55%. TILPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

TIAA-CREF Quant Small-Cap Equity Fund TSRPX invests most of its assets in equity securities of small-cap companies that fall within the range of the Russell 2000 Index. TSRPX advisors also invest in foreign investments.

Pei Chen has been the lead manager of TSRPX since Mar 1, 2016. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (1.1%), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (1.1%) and Murphy Oil Corp (0.9%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TSRPX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.5% and 8.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.57%. TSRPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

TIAA-CREF Mid-Cap Value Premier TRVPX invests most of its assets in equity securities of medium-sized U.S. companies, categorized by the Russell Midcap Value Index.

David A Chalupnik has been the lead manager of TRVPX since Jan 16, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Diamondback Energy, Inc. (2.7%), Permian Resources Corp (2.5%) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (2.5%) as of Oct 31, 2023.

TRVPX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.1% and 7.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.61%. TRVPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



