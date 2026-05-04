3 Thornburg Mutual Funds for Research-Driven Investing

Thornburg Investment Management is a privately owned global asset manager. Founded in 1982, Thornburg manages approximately $58 billion in assets. Thornburg mutual funds include global, international, and U.S. investments in stocks and bonds, as well as multi-asset and sustainable approaches. It offers a range of actively managed portfolios developed from research-driven investment ideas and managed by experienced investment professionals who apply fundamental analysis and thorough due diligence. It also considers environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations in the investment approach.

We have chosen three Thornburg mutual funds, Thornburg Investment Income Builder (TIBOX), Thornburg International Equity (THGCX) and Thornburg Global Opportunities (THOCX), which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Thornburg Investment Income Builder fund invests most of its assets in income-producing securities, including stocks, bonds with a significant allocation to common stocks.

Brian J. McMahon has been the lead manager of TIBOX since Dec. 24, 2002. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Orange S.A. (6.4%), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.6%) and Citigroup Inc. (4.3%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

TIBOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 24.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.80%. TIBOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Thornburg International Equity fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity and debt securities of all types.

Lei Wang has been the lead manager of THGCX since Feb. 1, 2006. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like BNP Paribas SA (3.2%), AstraZeneca PLC (3.1%) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (3.1%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

THGCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17% and 7.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.1%. THGCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Thornburg International Equity fund invests primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, and real estate investment trusts. THOCX advisors also invest in small-cap companies below $500 million.

Miguel Oleaga has been the lead manager of THOCX since Feb. 1, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like ZEGONA COMMUNICATIONS PLC (5.5%), Alphabet Inc. (5.5%), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (5.4%) as of Dec. 31, 2025.

THOCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 21.1% and 11.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.1%. THOCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

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