3 Thornburg Mutual Funds for Long-Term Returns

Thornburg Investment Management, an independent investment firm founded in 1982, manages about $45 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. Based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai, it provides actively managed mutual funds in fixed-income and equity markets. Thornburg has been a security selection and risk-adjusted return-focused manager of portfolios for institutions, financial advisors and high-net-worth individuals. Thus, it is a solid choice for investment.

We have chosen three Thornburg mutual funds — Thornburg Investment Income Builder TIBMX, Thornburg International Equity TGIRX and Thornburg Global Opportunities THOGX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Thornburg Investment Income Builder fund invests a majority of its assets in income-producing securities such as stocks and bonds.

Brian J. McMahon has been the lead manager of TIBMX since Dec. 24, 2002. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Orange SA (5.6%), Broadcom Inc. (4.4%) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (3.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

TIBMX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.4% and 7.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.99%. TIBMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Thornburg International Equity fund invests in non-U.S. common stocks and depositary receipts, including those from developing markets.

Lei Wang has been the lead manager of TGIRX since Feb. 1, 2006. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Sony Group Corp (3.3%), TotalEnergies SE (3.1%) and Schneider Electric S.E. (3.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

TGIRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.5% and 8.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.76%. TGIRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Thornburg Global Opportunities fund invests in common stocks, preferred stocks, REITs and smaller companies under $500 million in market capitalization.

Brian J. McMahon has been the lead manager of THOGX since July 28, 2006. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Meta Platforms, Inc. (6.1%), Alphabet Inc. (4.7%) and Bank of Ireland Group plc (4.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.

THOGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.2% and 12.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85%. THOGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

