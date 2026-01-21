3 Third Avenue Mutual Funds to Buy for Long-Term Returns

Third Avenue Management was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City. The company uses a systematic investment approach, which makes asset management choices through financial statement evaluation instead of depending on market trends.

Third Avenue manages mutual funds across five core strategies: Global Value, Small-Cap Value, Real Estate Value, International Real Estate Value and International Value. The fund investment strategy of Third Avenue mutual funds depends on valuation methods and diversification techniques, which creates a dependable investment choice.

We have chosen three Third Avenue mutual funds — Third Avenue Value Investor (TVFVX), Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund (REIZX) and Third Avenue Small Cap Value Fund (TVSVX) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Third Avenue Value Investor fund invests in undervalued common stocks of financially stable companies, with the flexibility to invest across all market capitalizations and industries. TVFVX advisors also invest in convertibles, preferred stocks and debt instruments.

Matthew Fine has been the lead manager of TVFVX since Sept. 19, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (5.4%), Capstone Copper Corp. (4.9%) and Bank of Ireland Group plc (4.8%) as of July 31, 2025.???

TVFVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.5% and 17.7%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.40%. TVFVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of non-U.S. companies operating in the real estate sector.

Quentin Vellely has been the lead manager of REIZX since March 19, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like CTP N.V. (5.7%), StorageVault Canada Inc. (5.3%) and National Storage REIT (5.1%) as of July 30, 2025.???

REIZX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 5.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.00%. REIZX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Third Avenue Small Cap Value Fund invests in undervalued equity securities of financially stable small-cap companies, with exposure to both domestic and foreign markets.

Matthew Fine has been the lead manager of TVSVX since April 2, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like UMB Financial Corp (7%), ProAssurance Corp (5.7%) and United Rentals, Inc. (5.5%) as of July 31, 2025.

TVSVX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.6% and 11.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.41%. TVSVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

