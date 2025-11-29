3 Things Lululemon Must Fix Before the Stock Can Recover

Key Points

Lululemon needs to rebuild product consistency.

U.S. stabilization is the key near-term catalyst.

Margin recovery depends on execution.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) spent years as one of the most consistent growth stories in retail. The company built a premium brand, expanded into new categories, and delivered industry-leading margins. Investors rarely questioned its ability to drive higher sales and steady earnings growth.

But the last few quarters shifted that narrative. U.S. demand softened, product execution looked uneven, and competition intensified. As a result, the stock now trades at one of its lowest valuations in years.

For long-term investors, this moment raises a simple question: What needs to change before Lululemon gets its momentum back? Based on recent results and management commentary, three priorities stand out.

Lululemon needs to rebuild product discipline

Product execution has always been the heart of Lululemon's identity. The company differentiated itself with clean designs, performance fabrics, and a consistent aesthetic that appealed to both fitness and lifestyle shoppers. Recently, that consistency slipped.

A widely discussed Jefferies report highlighted several concerns, including brighter color palettes and heavier logo placement. These aren't fatal issues, but they suggest that the company steered too far from its proven merchandising strategy.

Rebuilding product discipline involves more than revisiting a few colorways. Lululemon needs to tighten its assortment, refocus on core categories, and ensure that new designs add meaningful differentiation instead of noise.

The good news: Lululemon management acknowledges the issue and has already begun to respond. On its recentearnings call the company committed to increasing the share of new styles in its assortments from 23% to 35% and shortening its design-to-market lead times. That reset effort aims to reignite demand, although its full effect remains to be seen.

It must stabilize U.S. demand and store traffic

The second issue sits squarely in the U.S. market. Lululemon reported 3% revenue decline on a constant currency basis in the latest quarter, thanks to softer traffic, weaker demand for some staple categories, and more price sensitivity among shoppers. For a brand that historically shrugged off economic swings, these trends matter.

Lululemon doesn't need explosive U.S. growth to win long-term. It does, however, need stabilization. Investors want to see that the slowdown reflects temporary softness, rather than a fundamental shift in how people view the brand. That means improving category performance, increasing store engagement, and ensuring that marketing and product messaging reconnect with the core customer.

Store execution will matter as well. Lululemon's retail locations have long been central to its community identity, from in-store events to influencer partnerships. Re-energizing those touchpoints could help rebuild momentum without heavy discounting or margin-diluting promotions.

If traffic stabilizes, even modestly, it will signal that the U.S. slowdown is cyclical rather than structural. That distinction is critical for investor confidence.

Lululemon must restore margin momentum amid tariff and cost pressure

The third priority involves margins. Lululemon maintained some of the highest gross margins in apparel for years thanks to premium pricing, strong sell-through, and a tight supply chain. But new tariff rules and higher import costs created pressure. The effect is already eating into margin, with the latest quarter's gross margin falling by 1.1% amid higher markdowns, tariffs, and other costs.

Margin compression doesn't break the thesis, but it does limit earnings growth in the short term. To fix this, the company needs to manage inventory more tightly, improve sourcing efficiency, and maintain pricing strength without alienating customers. Lululemon still has room to optimize its cost structure, and the direct-to-consumer model remains a significant advantage. The question is how quickly the company can offset these new pressures.

Investors should watch gross margin trends closely. Even small improvements will indicate that the company is navigating tariff changes effectively and preserving the profitability that made its business model so attractive.

What does it mean for investors?

Lululemon's challenges are real, but none of them signal a broken business. International markets continue to grow quickly. The balance sheet remains strong. Customer loyalty remains high. And the global athleisure market still offers a long runway.

The stock's recent pullback reflects a shift in expectations, not a collapse in fundamentals. If Lululemon tightens its product direction, stabilizes U.S. performance, and restores margin discipline, the company can reestablish the steady growth profile that powered its earlier success.

The next few quarters will show whether Lululemon can execute with the consistency investors have come to expect.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lululemon Athletica Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.