3 Things Every Netflix Investor Needs to Know

Key Points

Streaming giant Netflix's strong 2025 results might not be repeatable in 2026.

The Warner Bros. Discovery deal also still raises a lot of unanswered questions.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) investors have had a rough go of it the past six months. Shares are down more than 38% from their peak at the end of last June as of this writing. That sell-off accelerated at the end of last year as it agreed to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), and then released earnings with a disappointing 2026 outlook.

But long-term investors may be holding on with expectations for the stock to bounce back this year. Here are three things investors need to know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

1. 2026 revenue and profit growth likely won't repeat 2025

Last year's revenue and earnings results benefited from a couple of key factors that are unlikely to repeat themselves in 2026.

First, most of 2025 saw favorable exchange rates for the dollar. As a result, international sales in non-U.S. currency effectively brought in more revenue in U.S. dollars for the company than they otherwise would have. Management says that the effect of foreign exchange rates added about $541 million to its revenue. It will lap the spike in foreign exchange rates after the first quarter this year.

Second, Netflix raised prices for U.S. and Canadian customers early last year. It's unlikely to enact another price hike on its biggest market before the end of 2026. That said, in its fourth-quarter letter to shareholders, management suggested that it has plans to raise prices in some markets.

Overall, management's 2026 outlook calls for revenue growth of 12% to 14%, versus the 16% growth it produced last year.

2. The business is steadily growing more profitable

While management is guiding for slower revenue growth, it expects to continue expanding its operating margin. After converting 29.5% of revenue into operating profits in 2025, management expects to reach a 31.5% operating profit margin in 2026.

That number is in line with Netflix's historic ability to produce operating leverage as it scales. It may be the most appealing aspect of investing in Netflix. Management is able to predict its revenue fairly accurately and then plan for its biggest expenses, namely content costs, in order to hit a target operating margin.

3. The Warner Bros. Discovery deal remains a big question mark

Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery may have agreed to a merger deal, but management doesn't expect it to close until late 2026 or early 2027. Whether the deal will get regulatory approval is a big question mark. If it does, Netflix will have to take on significant amounts of debt to complete the acquisition. That could weigh on earnings results, as interest expense cuts into profits.

Moreover, it's unclear exactly how Netflix plans to integrate Warner Bros. properties. It could curb theatrical releases from the film studio in favor of streaming exclusives. It could reduce sales of television productions to other networks. Both moves could hurt the value of the business in the short run.

On top of that, there's significant overlap between HBO subscribers and Netflix subscribers, so offering a bundle for both streaming services could also hurt profitability in the short term. On the other hand, it could reduce churn, resulting in improvements to long-term subscriber growth for both.

A lot remains to be seen, and investors should keep an eye on developments. It would be a huge transformation of Netflix if it can successfully complete the acquisition.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Adam Levy has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.