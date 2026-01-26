3 Things Alphabet Needs to Prove in 2026

Key Points

In 2026, artificial intelligence (AI) success for Alphabet will be in dollars, not engagement.

Google Cloud’s next test is improving profitability.

Heavy AI investment raises the bar for capital discipline.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

After a strong 2025, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) enters 2026 from a position of confidence. Artificial intelligence (AI) transitioned from narrative to real deployment, Google Cloud gained traction, and the company demonstrated that its core businesses continue to scale profitably. But for long-term investors, the bar now rises.

This year is no longer about vision. It's about proof.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Alphabet needs to demonstrate that its biggest strategic bets can yield durable economic benefits. In particular, three execution challenges will define whether Alphabet compounds smoothly through the next decade -- or delivers more muted returns despite technological leadership.

1. AI must lift monetization, not just engagement.

Alphabet has successfully embedded AI across its products, including Search and YouTube. That achievement answered one critical question: Google can operate at scale in an AI-first world. However, 2026 introduces a more challenging test -- can AI meaningfully improve monetization?

Particularly, generative AI changes user behavior. Users receive answers faster, click less frequently, and complete tasks directly within interfaces. That improves satisfaction, but it also threatens the traditional ad-driven model built on queries, links, and impressions. Alphabet must demonstrate that AI-enhanced experiences enhance the value of user intent, rather than diluting it.

The company has levers to pull. Better contextual understanding can improve ad relevance. Richer intent signals can raise conversion rates. New formats can command higher pricing.

But none of that is guaranteed. If AI merely preserves engagement while reducing monetizable surfaces, Alphabet risks slower revenue growth, even as usage remains strong.

In 2026, investors should focus less on AI adoption metrics and more on outcomes, such as revenue per user, advertiser ROI, and margin stability. Engagement alone will not sustain Alphabet's long-term earnings power. Monetization must follow.

2. Google Cloud must convert AI demand into durable profits.

Google Cloud made real progress in 2025. Enterprise demand accelerated as AI workloads expanded. In 2026, the challenge shifts from credibility to profitability at scale.

Cloud infrastructure and AI services demand enormous capital investment. Pricing pressure remains intense. Competitors like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft continue to aggressively bundle AI to defend their market share. Against that backdrop, Alphabet must prove that Cloud can grow both revenue and profitability.

This matters because Cloud represents Alphabet's most important diversification lever. Advertising will always remain core, but Cloud offers a path to smoother earnings across economic cycles. That path only works if unit economics improve as scale increases.

Fortunately, there are signs that Cloud is benefiting from operating leverage as it scales. For instance, operating margin in the third quarter of 2025 expanded from 17.1% to 23.7%.

In 2026, Alphabet needs to demonstrate operating leverage achieved in 2025 as sustainable, or better, and expandable.

3. Capital spending must translate into long-term returns

Alphabet chose to invest aggressively in AI infrastructure, reaching $91 billion to $93 billion for 2025. Strategically, the decision makes sense. Demand exists. AI workloads require scale. But execution now matters more than ambition.

Heavy capital spending creates two risks. First, it can compress margins if returns fall short of expectations. Second, it can lock companies into cost structures that limit flexibility. Alphabet must demonstrate that its investments create durable advantages competitors struggle to replicate, not just more capacity.

In 2026, investors will start asking more challenging questions. Are AI workloads sticking to Google's platform? Do customers deepen relationships over time? Does free cash flow begin to reaccelerate as earlier investments mature?

Alphabet doesn't need immediate payback, but it must show a credible line from capital deployed to long-term value creation. Otherwise, the narrative risks shifting from "investing through the cycle" to a "permanent reinvestment mode."

Why do these three tests matter together?

These challenges are interconnected: AI monetization supports margins. Profitable Cloud growth reduces reliance on ads. Strong returns on capital justify continued reinvestment. If Alphabet executes across all three, it reinforces its status as a top-tier compounder even in a more competitive environment.

If it stumbles on one or more fronts, Alphabet is likely to still grow, but at a pace that disappoints investors expecting leadership-level returns.

What does it mean for investors?

Alphabet enters 2026 with momentum, but that's not sufficient. The company already proved it can deploy AI at scale. Now it must prove that AI, Cloud, and capital discipline can work together to deliver sustained shareholder value.

For long-term investors, 2026 is about execution. Alphabet has the tools. The next step is to demonstrate that these tools consistently translate into profits.

That's the real test ahead.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.