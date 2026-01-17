3 Things All Workers Aged 50 and Older Need to Know About Their 401(k)s in 2026

Key Points

Adults aged 50 and up can contribute up to $32,500 to their 401(k) in 2026.

Claiming your 401(k) match consistently could add tens of thousands of dollars to your account by retirement.

Beginning this year, high earners may only make Roth catch-up contributions.

By the time you reach your 50s, retirement can start to feel uncomfortably close rather than far away. You like the idea of it, but funding it is a daunting task, even for someone with steady employment and an average or slightly above-average income.

If you have a 401(k) and you make regular contributions, you're off to a good start. Keep that up as you move through 2026, and keep the following three tips in mind to squeeze the greatest value out of your account.

1. You're allowed to contribute more to your 401(k) than in years past

The 401(k) contribution limits have increased for 2026 for adults of all ages. Those 50 and older can save up to $32,500 in 2026. This is $8,000 higher than the $24,500 contribution limit for adults under 50. The difference between the two limits is known as the catch-up contribution. There's also a special catch-up contribution of $11,250 for those who will be between the ages of 60 and 63 by year's end.

This amount only applies to your personal contributions. Any money your employer puts in your account, such as a company match, will not count toward this limit.

It's also worth noting that the contribution limit applies to your total contributions to all your 401(k)s in a year. So, if you're saving in both a traditional 401(k) and a Roth 401(k), you're limited to $32,500 total, not $32,500 in each account.

2. Your 401(k) match could help you reach your retirement savings goal twice as fast

Your 401(k) match is free money your employer gives you toward your retirement, so it's worth claiming whenever you're able to. This can be especially valuable if you weren't able to save as much as you want for retirement when you were younger.

Every company's 401(k) matching system is different, but typically, employers match 50% or 100% of your contributions, up to a certain percentage of your income. This could be worth thousands of dollars today. For example, if you get a 100% match on up to 4% of your income, you could get an extra $3,000 from your company for saving $3,000 on your own if you earn $75,000 per year.

The real magic happens when that money is invested for a while. A $3,000 match claimed annually for 10 years would be worth over $43,000, assuming an 8% average annual return during this time.

It may not always be easy to contribute enough to claim the full match, but get as much of yours as you can each year. If you're not sure how your company's matching formula works, check with your employer for more details.

3. High earners must make Roth catch-up contributions to avoid problems with the IRS

Beginning this year, workers 50 and up who earn more than $150,000 will only be allowed to make Roth catch-up contributions. This could increase your tax bill this year if you're used to making traditional 401(k) catch-up contributions. But it also means you'll be able to withdraw these funds tax-free later. This can give you more control over your tax bill in retirement.

You're still free to save in a traditional 401(k) until you hit the $24,500 contribution limit that applies to adults under 50. Then, you'll need to remember to switch to a Roth account if this rule applies to you.

If your income is below the $150,000 limit, you're free to make catch-up contributions to whichever account you'd like. But keep in mind that you could encounter this rule in the future, especially if you're close to the $150,000 limit and later get a raise.

Remember that contribution limits and your company's 401(k) matching formula can change over time. The government can also introduce new 401(k) regulations. So always check the latest rules before you make contributions in a new year to ensure you don't miss out on key details that could help you grow your wealth.

