3 Telecom Stocks Likely to Surpass Q1 Earnings Estimates

With an accelerated 5G deployment and increased fiber densification, driven by a rising user propensity to stay abreast of the latest digital innovations and consume more video content, telecom stocks witnessed healthy demand trends in the first quarter of 2026. Despite price volatility due to elevated customer inventory levels, high capital expenditures for infrastructure upgrades, margin erosion, geopolitical conflicts and raging wars, the industry seemed to have benefited from higher demand for scalable infrastructure for seamless connectivity amid a wide proliferation of IoT devices. Arista Networks Inc. ANET, Corning Incorporated GLW and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS are likely to have benefited from the improved market dynamics.



Steady infrastructure investments in rural areas to bridge the digital divide seemed to infuse confidence in the sector. Moreover, with operators moving toward converged or multi-use network structures, combining voice, video and data communications into a single network, the industry is increasingly developing solutions to support wireline and wireless network convergence. Telecom firms are facilitating a seamless transition from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation.

Factors at Play

AI Fueling Growth in 5G Ecosystem



Massive investments in developing AI infrastructure and the emergence of AI-based semiconductor chips that solve complex problems in split seconds have buoyed the sector. These chips include graphics processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), which dramatically accelerate the identical, predictable and independent calculations required by AI algorithms. The precedence for low-latency, high-bandwidth applications for faster access to data processing also gained steam.



This has brought several telecommunications firms to the forefront. Leveraging proprietary modeling and simulation techniques to optimize networks, these firms offer high-speed network access solutions across Internet protocol, asynchronous transfer mode and time-division multiplexed architecture in both wireline and wireless network applications. The firms have enabled enterprises to rapidly scale communications functionalities to a vast range of applications and devices with easy-to-use software application programming interfaces to support network convergence.

Increased Cloud, Fiber Densification

The industry is benefiting from a software-driven, data-centric approach that helps customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Fiber networks are essential for deploying small cells that bring the network closer to the user and supplement macro networks to provide extensive coverage. Telecom service providers are increasingly leaning toward fiber optic cable to meet the burgeoning demand for cloud-based business data and video streaming services by individuals. Moreover, the fiber-optic cable network is vital for backhaul and last-mile local loops, which are required by wireless service providers to deploy the 5G network.

Price-Sensitive Competition

Increased infrastructure spending for network upgrades has largely compromised short-term margins. Aggressive promotional expenses, lucrative discounts and the adoption of several low-priced service plans to attract and retain customers in a challenging macroeconomic environment are eroding profits. The companies are making significant investments to upgrade their network and product portfolio, including considerable advances in software-defined, wide-area network capabilities and a new Cloud Core architecture that squeeze margins. Wireless operators have been facing challenges due to the disruptive rise of over-the-top service providers in this dynamic industry. Price-sensitive competition for customer retention in the core business is expected to intensify in the coming days. Aggressive competition is likely to limit the ability to attract and retain customers and affect operating and financial results.

Depleting Profit Margins

Although supply chain woes have declined progressively, the industry is facing a dearth of chips, which are the building blocks of various equipment used by telecom carriers. Moreover, high raw material prices due to the Iran war, volatility in crude oil prices, the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and the restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz have affected the operation schedules of various firms. High technological obsolescence of most products has escalated operating costs, while high customer inventory levels and a conservative approach toward placing orders for high-value items remain headwinds.

Network Simplification and Rationalization

The industry participants are realigning their wireless network toward a software-centric model to cater to increasing business demands and customer needs through remote facilities. The industry players are focused on bringing improved operational efficiencies through network simplification and rationalization, boosting end-to-end provisioning time and driving standardization. Moreover, the firms are offering a variety of pathways for delivering services through a combination of network-based video transcoding, packaging, storage and compression technologies to provide new IP video formats, live TV, streaming services and home gateways to connected devices inside and outside the home.

How to Pick?

Many telecom firms are likely to report earnings in the coming weeks. A solid earnings performance of the telecom sector could sow the seeds for future investments and research & development (R&D) in network and 5G-enabled devices for superior 5G capabilities as the industry seeks to capitalize on its inherent growth potential.



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Potential Winners

Arista: Santa Clara, CA-based Arista offers cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance and programmability, enabling integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products. In addition, the company offers one of the broadest product lines of data center and campus Ethernet switches and routers in the industry. Arista currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +2.79%. The company is scheduled to report results after the closing bell on May 5.

Arista Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Arista Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote

Corning: New York-based Corning produces advanced glass substrates that are used in various applications across multiple markets, such as display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials and life sciences businesses.



Corning continues to focus on developing state-of-the-art cover materials, which have been deployed on more than 8 billion devices. It offers several products focused on the data center, with a portfolio consisting of optical fiber, hardware, cables and connectors, enabling it to create optical solutions to meet evolving customer needs. The growing adoption of innovative optical connectivity products for generative AI applications is expected to be a key growth driver for the company. Corning is scheduled to report results before the opening bell on April 28. The firm currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Corning Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Corning Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Corning Incorporated Quote

T-Mobile: Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile is a national wireless service provider. The company offers its services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. T-Mobile, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers.



T-Mobile’s business model largely depends on its “Un-carrier Value Proposition,” which aims to enhance customer satisfaction by means of providing the latest products at cheaper rates and on uncomplicated terms and conditions. The company continues to boast a leadership position in the 5G market. Its 5G network covers 98% of Americans, or 330 million people in the country. The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speeds, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences. This Zacks Rank #3 company has an Earnings ESP of +2.91%. The company is scheduled to report results after the closing bell on April 28.

T-Mobile US, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

T-Mobile US, Inc. price-eps-surprise | T-Mobile US, Inc. Quote

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