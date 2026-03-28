3 Technology Stocks That Belong in Every Long-Term Portfolio

Key Points

Broadcom's artificial intelligence (AI) revenue more than doubled in the first quarter.

Nvidia's processors will remain at the center of AI data centers for years to come.

Micron Technology's memory processors are in high demand, and revenue nearly tripled in the second quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Not every investor is interested in technology stocks. The sector can be prone to boom-and-bust cycles, and the enthusiasm for certain technologies (ahem, virtual reality) doesn't always translate into wins for investors.

But about 32% of the S&P 500 are tech stocks, and much of the gains the market makes come from this sector. That should be enough to convince you that holding at least a handful of tech stocks for the long term is a smart move. Here are three you should consider buying now.

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Broadcom's niche AI play

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) designs application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), which are specialized processors that are used in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) gets most of the attention for its AI chips -- and it should -- Broadcom fills a specific niche in the AI processor market, designed for targeted purposes like networking or running specific AI models.

The company will have an estimated 60% of the ASIC market by next year, according to CounterPoint Research, giving Broadcom a dominant position in this important AI market. And Broadcom is already benefiting from its lead, with AI revenue surging 106% in Q1 2026 to $8.4 billion.

More AI sales are on the way, too, with Broadcom's management saying that it expects AI revenue to be $10.7 billion in Q2 2026, representing a 143% increase from the year-ago quarter.

I'll confess that Broadcom's stock isn't exactly cheap. The company's shares have a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 60, compared to the tech sector average of about 37. But with Broadcom's niche in ASICs and demand for more AI data centers still high, this tech stock still looks like a good long-term tech play.

Nvidia's dominance can't be overstated

Nvidia may be the most obvious tech stock recommendation these days, but there are a few good reasons why it's worth investing in.

First, no other company comes close to Nvidia's dominance in AI processors. Nvidia has about 86% market share in AI data center chips, leading to massive sales and earnings growth for the company. In the recently reported fiscal year 2026, Nvidia's data center revenue jumped 68% to nearly $194 billion.

And just recently, CEO Jensen Huang said that Nvidia's AI processors could bring in $1 trillion in revenue through 2027. That huge demand is likely fueled by increasing AI data center spending by tech giants. Capital expenditures for Microsoft, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet will reach $650 billion this year, with most of the spending going to artificial intelligence data centers.

Despite its impressive gains of 570% over the past three years -- and its potential to continue benefiting from AI -- Nvidia's shares have a P/E ratio of just 35, just under the tech sector's average. That means investors can buy Nvidia stock at a great price right now, even amid AI's rapid growth.

Micron Technology looks like a bargain

And last but not least is memory chip company Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Like Nvidia and Broadcom, Micron is benefiting from the rapid increase in data center infrastructure spending.

Micron's revenue nearly tripled in the second quarter to nearly $23.9 billion as tech companies rushed to buy more memory for their data centers. The company's earnings per share skyrocketed, too, rising nearly 9X to $12.07 per share in the quarter.

To help keep pace with surging demand for memory, Micron will spend $200 billion to build new manufacturing facilities in the U.S. They'll come online over the next several years and should help the company ensure that Micron can take advantage of all the infrastructure spending currently underway.

Micron's P/E ratio of just 20 means investors are getting a very good deal on the top AI stock that will likely be an integral part of AI infrastructure for years to come.

While some parts of the technology sector will likely continue to be volatile, these tech stocks could be great additions to any portfolio if you're looking to ride the long-term benefits of artificial intelligence.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

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Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.