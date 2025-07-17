3 Technology Mutual Funds to Buy for Outstanding Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz.,Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund JNGTX, Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio FSPTX and Invesco Technology Fund FTCHX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of domestic and foreign companies that the portfolio managers believe will benefit from advances or improvements in technology. JNGTX advisors choose to invest in companies for their growth potential.

Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund has three-year annualized returns of 32.4%. As of the end of March 2025, JNGTX held 59 issues, with 11.5% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corporation.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund invests primarily in common stocks of domestic and foreign companies that offer, use, or develop products, processes or services that will benefit significantly from technology advancements. FSPTX uses fundamental analysis techniques, such as financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to select investments.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 30.8%. FSPTX has an expense ratio of 0.62%.

Invesco Technology Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of companies engaged in technology-related industries. FTCHX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.

Invesco Technology Fund has three-year annualized returns of 24.1%. Ash B. Shah has been the fund manager of FTCHX since November 2022.

