3 Technology Mutual Funds to Buy for Higher Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are the key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund FELIX, Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund JNGTX and Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund GITAX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund invests most of its net assets in securities of domestic and foreign companies that are principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment. FELIX advisors use fundamental analysis factors such as each issuer's financial condition, industry position, as well as market and economic conditions to make an investment decision.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors Fund has three-year annualized returns of 26.8%. As of the end of January 2025, FELIX held 41 issues, with 22.2% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corporation.

Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in securities of domestic and foreign companies that the portfolio managers believe will benefit from advances or improvements in technology. JGLTX advisors choose to invest in companies for their growth potential.

Janus Henderson Global Technology And Innovation Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.8%. JGLTX has an expense ratio of 0.78%.

Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equitysecurities of technology companiesthat, according to the fund’s advisors, will benefit from advances or improvements in technology. GITAX advisors also invest in issues of foreign companies.

Goldman Sachs Technology Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.1%. Steven M. Barry has been the fund manager of GITAX since October 1999.

