3 Tech Giants With More Room to Grow

There's no doubt about it: The technology sector sits atop today's stock market. Of the 10 largest American companies by market cap, the top seven are technology sector companies, specializing in hardware, software, e-commerce, internet search, cloud services, or social media.

Nevertheless, investors shouldn't be confused -- many of these tech giants have plenty of room to grow. Today, three Motley Fool contributing analysts will explore the case for some of their favorites: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Meta is leveraging its lucrative business model to invest in AI

Jake Lerch (Meta Platforms): Not only is Meta Platforms a big tech stock with ample room to grow, but this social media giant could one day become the largest of them all.

It comes down to three simple factors:

Let's start with its reach. Meta boasts nearly 3.5 billion daily average users (DAUs) -- roughly 43% of the population of Earth. The scale here can be tough to wrap your head around, but needless to say, it's enormous. Accordingly, the company can leverage this vast network to generate staggering sums of revenue and profit.

Case in point: As of Meta's most recent earnings report (for the six months ending on June 30, 2025), the company generated nearly $90 billion in revenue and $35 billion in net income. That works out to about $500 million in revenue and almost $200 million in net income each and every day.

To put this in context, Domino's Pizza records about $5 billion in revenue each year -- Meta generates a similar amount of revenue every 10 days. What's more, Meta's revenue is growing at an astounding rate of more than 21%.

Finally, we must discuss what Meta is doing with all this money. To summarize, it's pouring tens of billions into AI investments. It has secured hundreds of thousands of high-end GPUs to power the latest AI models, it has extended lucrative signing bonuses to AI researchers, and it's poured tens of billions into projects ranging from the metaverse to wearable augmented reality (AR) glasses.

In summary, Meta is leveraging its enormously profitable social media business to construct an AI empire. In my view, that is a wise investment that could fuel decades of future growth.

Despite unprecedented gains, this AI growth story is far from over

Will Healy (Nvidia): Looking at the trajectory of Nvidia over the last few years, one cannot blame some investors for thinking the bull market in Nvidia has played out. The stock has risen by nearly 1,200% since its November 2022 low. Additionally, with a market cap of $4.1 trillion, rapid growth is unlikely to occur as easily.

However, Nvidia has benefited precisely because it has created and dominated the market for AI accelerators. The company, which was once known best for its gaming chips, derived 88% of its revenue from the data center segment (which designs AI accelerators) in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended July 27).

Also, with Grand View Research forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the AI chip market of 29% through 2030, its growth is not on track to stop anytime soon.

Although growth rates have slowed in recent quarters, Nvidia's performance far exceeds this estimate. In the first half of fiscal 2026, its $91 billion in revenue increased by 62% from year-ago levels, an impressive feat for a company of its size.

Still, even with that gain, rising demand has spiked production costs, leading its cost of sales to increase by 131% during the same time frame. Consequently, its $45 billion in net income for the first two quarters of the fiscal year amounted to a 43% increase, a more modest rise that keeps Nvidia in a growth mode.

Over the last three years, profits have grown so rapidly that its P/E ratio is at 49 despite the stock's massive gains, and a 38 forward P/E ratio confirms its continued growth trajectory. Considering the 54% yearly revenue increase Nvidia has forecast for fiscal Q3, investors should expect its stock to climb for the rest of this year and beyond.

Alphabet is up 40% over the past three months, but there is still time to buy

Justin Pope (Alphabet): Technology juggernaut Alphabet continues to rip higher, but I'm still calling this winner a buy. What investors have seen is simply a metaphorical coiled spring that has now unleashed its pent-up energy following the company's favorable outcome in its antitrust litigation.

The stock felt selling pressure for months as Wall Street worried that the courts would take drastic measures to rectify Alphabet's anticompetitive practices in its search engine business. Rumors suggested potential forced sales of key assets, such as the Chrome web browser or Android smartphone operating system. It appears that those worst-case scenarios are out of play.

Now, investors can focus on all the things going right at Alphabet. The company's Gemini AI app has climbed to the top of smartphone app stores, and Google Cloud is thriving as AI demand drives more cloud consumption in Alphabet's direction.

Last but not least, Alphabet's Waymo autonomous ride-hailing service is steadily expanding across the United States. Meanwhile, Tesla's robotaxi, its primary competition, remains confined to a fixed area in Austin, and has reportedly gotten into a few accidents already despite the safeguards in place.

The stock has surged over the past few months, but shares remain valued at roughly 25 times estimated 2025 earnings. That's still a solid deal for one of the world's most prominent technology companies and an emerging leader in AI infrastructure and software, especially if the company can meet Wall Street's expectations of 15% annualized earnings growth over the next three to five years.

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla. Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Domino's Pizza, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla.

