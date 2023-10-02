3 TCW Funds to Buy for Spectacular Returns

Founded in 1971 by Robert Addison Day, TCW (Trust Company of the West), headquartered in Los Angeles, has an impressive $210 billion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023. Its funds have an expense ratio of 0.72 and a commitment to no-load funds.



These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive year-to-date, three-year, and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).



TCW Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund TGABX invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments such as commodity index-linked notes, swap agreements, commodity options, futures, and options on futures.



Bret R. Barker has been the lead manager of TGABX since Mar 30, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Corporate Bonds (32.1%), Mortgage Securities (24.6%) and Asset Back Securities (19.9%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



TGABX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.2% and 7.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.75% compared to the category average of 1.11%. TGABX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared in its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.



TCW Relative Value Mid Cap Fund TGVOX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing its assets in equity securities of companies with a market-capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Mid Cap Value Index.



Diane E. Jaffee has been the lead manager of TGVOX since Jun 29, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Arch Capital Group Ltd. (3.9%), Popular, Inc. (3.6%) and Centene Corp (3.2%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



TGVOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.3% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85% compared to the category average of 1.01%. TGVOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



TCW Relative Value Large Cap Fund TGDVX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of large capitalization companies.



Diane E. Jaffee, has been the lead manager of TGDVX since Feb 27, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Lennar Corp (4.3%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.8%), and Fiserv, Inc. (3.2%) as of Apr 30, 2023.



TGDVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.7% and 7.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.94%. TGDVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>









Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (TGABX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGDVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGVOX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.