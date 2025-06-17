3 SUVs That Will Break Down More Than the Average Vehicle

Not all SUVs are built with long-term reliability in mind, and some models are more likely to leave you dealing with unexpected repair bills.

“While some are known for their exceptional reliability, others are prone to frequent breakdowns and costly repairs,” explained Ruth Calkins, general manager and car expert at Findbyplate. “This is just one of the reasons buyers shouldn’t be easily swayed by the physical appearance or feature of an SUV when deciding to buy.”

If you’re shopping for a dependable ride, these are three SUVs experts say tend to break down more often than the average vehicle.

Land Rover Range Rover

The Land Rover Range Rover isn’t cheap. Kelley Blue Book shows a starting MSRP of over $109,000 brand new, but “it costs a lot of money to buy new, but it loses value quickly because of how problematic ownership can become,” Melanie Musson, auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org, wrote in an email.

One of the most frustrating issues is with the infotainment system, which often malfunctions, as well as electrical issues and air suspension failures.

“Engine problems can result in repairs that take weeks to restore the vehicle’s operational status,” Musson added.

Volkswagen Taos

The Volkswagen Taos is notorious for its engine issues, which are expensive to repair. According to Edmunds reviewers, maintenance issues are frequent, and the vehicle has unreliable electronics and some have faced costly repairs early on in ownership.

“Fuel system problems can cause drivers to run out of gas because the gauges malfunction, preventing them from accurately indicating the fuel level,” Musson wrote.

“The brakes often wear out quickly,” she added. This leads to frequent brake service, which can be costly.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

While it’s known for off-roading, it doesn’t mean the Jeep Grand Cherokee is reliable overall.

“Jeep, as a whole, has a reputation for breaking down,” Musson said. “With the Grand Cherokee, different model years tend to have varying breakdown issues; however, there are consistently recurring issues that affect reliability and are frustrating for owners to have to repair.”

This doesn’t apply only to the newest model.

“There is also a serious concern with the fact that the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee has been recalled 11 times by NHTSA, over various safety concerns including issues with airbags, electrical systems, suspension and steering,” Calkins wrote. “This recall points to potential gaps in the design or manufacturing of this vehicle, that may compromise its reliability as well as safety.”

