3 Surprising Stocks That Have More Than Doubled in 2025

This year has had its ups and downs on Wall Street, but some investments are rolling. There are 14 stocks with market caps north of $1 billion that have more than doubled so far in 2025 -- and some of the names will surprise you.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS), FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) -- yes, that Groupon -- are among those 14 stocks that have more than doubled their shareholder money this year. All three have taken entirely different routes to thumping the market this year.

1. Hims & Hers Health: Up 127% so far in 2025

After it posted a whopping 183% gain last year, it wouldn't have been shocking to see Hims & Hers Health stock take a breather in 2025. The online healthcare platform that got its start by making it easier for people to secure prescriptions for erectile dysfunction drugs and hair growth treatments blew up last year due to the popularity of its compounded GLP-1 injectables for weight loss.

Because Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) was unable to produce Wegovy fast enough to meet surging demand, the Food and Drug Administration put the drug on its official shortage list. That opened up a legal loophole for businesses that operate as compounding pharmacies to produce and sell their own versions of the patented treatment. Hims & Hers cashed in with its own GLP-1 drug, featuring the same active ingredient found in Wegovy and Ozempic -- semaglutide. More importantly, it offered that treatment at more aggressive discounts than Novo Nordisk was putting on the name-brand versions.

Hims & Hers Health was doing fine even before it hopped on the GLP-1 bandwagon in spring 2024. Its revenue has risen by at least 65% in each of the last six years. However, the popular new product helped it accelerate its top-line growth in 2024, and it continued to speed up in the first quarter of this year, when revenue more than doubled.

This year began with early gains. Late in 2025, incoming President Donald Trump said he would tap Martin Makary to head the FDA. Makary served on the board of a company that also was into GLP-1 compounding, so the market took the view that Hims & Hers' upticks would continue even after Novo Nordisk finished ramping up Wegovy production to a level that could meet patient demand. Matters didn't exactly play out that way.

Hims & Hers stock scored an all-time high on Feb. 19, but within weeks, the share price was cut by more than half. Novo Nordisk's production of semaglutide reached the volume necessary to close the FDA loophole, and it seemed as if the semaglutide compounding ride was ending for Hims & Hers and its peers.

Then, two things happened that brought investors back. Novo Nordisk cut deals with a small number of telehealth companies, including Hims & Hers, giving them the right to sell discounted monthly subscriptions of Wegovy. Hims & Hers also reported a blowout first quarter earlier this month, and management forecast that the balance of its business outside of compounding would still grow at a healthy 30% clip this year.

2. FuboTV: Up 159% so far in 2025

One of the first stocks to double in 2025 was FuboTV. The company behind the namesake sports-centric live TV streaming service more than tripled in the first week of trading after it struck a transformative deal with Disney (NYSE: DIS). Fubo had just 1.7 million paid subscribers heading into this year, less than 10% of the roughly 20 million households paying for live TV streaming services that digitally recreate versions of the familiar cable or satellite TV bundle. The stock entered this year trading 98% below the peak it touched in late 2020, when management had dreams of turning the company into a streaming platform with an online sportsbook component. Fubo had to fold that hand, but it still had an ace up its sleeve.

Disney and two other media giants had been hoping to launch Venu Sports, a monthly subscription service that would bundle content from all of their sports properties -- anchored by Disney's majority-owned ESPN -- into a digital subscription costing $43 a month. But Fubo sued, and last summer, it won an injunction blocking Venu's launch. In a move to clear that obstacle, Disney offered to acquire a 70% stake in FuboTV. The House of Mouse will contribute its larger Hulu + Live TV service -- with 4.6 million subscribers -- to Fubo. Fubo will also receive $220 million from the Venu partners in exchange for dropping its lawsuit. The deal with Disney isn't expected to close until the the first half of next year, but if it falls apart, Fubo would collect another $130 million. It also has access to a $145 million term loan from Disney.

Then something amusing happened. Within days of the deal that would give Disney a majority stake in Fubo but keep the smaller company's management in control, the three Venu partners decided not to go through with their digital bundle. Fubo has had its share of growing pains, but it's in an interesting win-win situation here. However, the shares have been meandering along at levels well below those they reached during that initial spike in January.

3. Groupon: Up 120% so far in 2025

Finally, we have a more conventional doubling chart. Groupon's rise this year can be traced to two specific events: the fourth-quarter earnings report it delivered in early March, and the first-quarter report it released earlier this month. After eight consecutive years of declining revenues, the online discounter of local experiences is starting to turn the corner.

Revenue did decline 5% in Q4 2024, but gross billings for its flagship North American business climbed 8%. Its latest report showed even more improvement. Groupon posted a strong and unexpected profit. Analysts now predict it will make a return to revenue growth this year, and that its improvements will accelerate in 2026. Its business model could also prove to be attractive to lead-seeking businesses if the U.S. economy loses steam -- so don't discount this discounter.

Rick Munarriz has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walt Disney and fuboTV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

