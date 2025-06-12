3 Surprising Financial Benefits of Unretiring (It’s More Than Just a Salary)

Retirement isn’t always the final chapter — sometimes it’s just a pause.

One survey conducted by T. Rowe Price, found that millions of retirees have returned to work in search of financial and emotional benefits. Whether you miss the structure, the sense of purpose, or want to boost your bank account, more people are choosing to “unretire” and reenter the workforce.

And it turns out, the financial upsides go far beyond a steady paycheck.

“I’ve seen so many compelling benefits from unretiring in my work with clients — and experienced them myself,” said Andrew Lokenauth, money expert and owner of BeFluentInFinance. “The money aspect goes way deeper than just getting a paycheck.”

Here are some other surprising benefits of unretiring that might make you rethink staying on the sidelines. Plus discover several signs you should unretire this year.

Unretiring Can Help Retirees Reduce Healthcare Costs By Staying Active

Chris Heerlein, CEO of REAP Financial, said working part-time or consulting can often provide access to employer-sponsored health insurance, reducing the need to purchase expensive private plans or rely on Medicare.

Additionally, staying physically and mentally active is linked to lower healthcare expenses, as retirees who remain engaged in work tend to experience fewer health problems, keeping their overall costs lower.

“Let me tell you about my client Sarah. She went back to consulting work after two years of retirement and saw her healthcare costs drop by [over] $400 per month,” said Lokenauth.

Just by staying mentally engaged and physically active at work, he said she needed fewer medications and doctor visits. And she’s not alone. He’s consistently noticed that working retirees tend to have lower medical expenses.

Tax Benefits

The tax benefits are pretty significant, too. When Lokenauth unretired, he was able to keep contributing to his Roth IRA since he had earned income again.

“Plus, delaying Social Security meant my monthly benefits grew about 8% each year,” he added.

The compound effect really adds up. Working just a few extra years can open up more tax-efficient strategies that aren’t available once you’re fully retired — and those perks can stretch your savings a lot further down the line.

Working Again After Retirement Also Helps Preserve Retirement Savings

By earning income, retirees can reduce the amount they need to withdraw from their savings, allowing those funds to last longer.

This extended longevity of retirement assets, according to Heerlein, can make a huge difference over time, especially as longer lifespans and unexpected medical expenses increase the financial burden on retirees.

“The ability to contribute even a small amount to savings while still working part-time can help balance finances and provide peace of mind,” he said.

Beyond the Financial Benefits

Beyond the financial benefits, Heerlein noted that staying engaged in work can have emotional and social advantages that reduce potential future costs.

Remaining active in a work environment helps reduce isolation and contributes to a better overall mental health, which can lead to fewer medical issues and reduced spending on healthcare.

“Staying engaged in work is not only financially beneficial but also supports a healthier, more fulfilling retirement,” Heerlein added.

