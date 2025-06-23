3 Summer Side Hustles That Are Actually Worth Doing

With the sun shining and routines loosening, summer is the right time to start a side business. However, not all side gigs are created equal. For your time, some offer little more than pocket change. Others? Aside from earning legitimate income, they can also be turned into full-blown businesses.

If you’re looking for a way to make extra cash without wasting your weekends on dead-end jobs, try these three summer side gigs with real earning potential and room to grow.

1. Short-Term Rentals: A Scalable Summer Side Hustle (Even Without Owning Property)

In peak vacation season, Airbnb and VRBO are undeniably popular. During the summer, popular destinations experience a surge in demand, leading to impressive nightly rates. Even though owning a property is a surefire way to capitalize on this lucrative market, it’s far from the only option. This side hustle is ideal for those without a spare room or house, thanks to its adaptability and flexibility.

Let’s unlock the potential, more than just a landlord.

An approach called rental arbitrage involves leasing a long-term property (with the landlord’s approval), furnishing it, and then renting it out for a short period of time. In other words, the margin between the rent you pay and the nightly income is what determines your profit. Without the burden of a mortgage, it’s a powerful way to leverage existing housing.

Alternatively, you can co-host. Airbnb hosts often need assistance with managing bookings, guest communication, cleaning, and reviewing. With minimal risk, you can earn 10%–30% per booking, gaining experience and income.

Another in-demand service? Setting up and optimizing a property. Property owners, whether new or seasoned, may need assistance in furnishing and preparing their homes for short-term rentals. And that’s where you come in. You can do everything from selecting furniture and decor to setting up smart locks. By helping owners optimize their properties, you can increase nightly rates and bookings.

Why it’s worth doing;

Airbnb hosts in the United States earned $14,000 in supplemental income in 2023, while monthly revenues averaged $4,300, according to AirDNA. In co-hosting, even a modest 10% cut can quickly add up, easily outperforming many traditional part-time jobs. Plus, instead of developing from scratch, you leverage existing assets and demand.

What you’ll need to start;

When pursuing arbitrage, you’ll need strong communication skills, attention to detail, and some startup capital. After all, your responsibilities will include interacting with guests, coordinating with cleaning crews, and possibly negotiating with landlords. You’ll need to be familiar with pricing strategies, maintenance logistics, and guest communication. Although a rental arbitrage business requires some upfront capital for security deposits, rent, and furnishings, this is significantly less than the down payment on a home.

Scalability;

The scalability of this side hustle is excellent. Some successful property managers began managing one unit and gradually grew their portfolios to dozens, if not hundreds. Eventually, you will be able to hire staff and become a full-service property manager.

2. Mobile Services: Capitalizing on Convenience

There is no better time to offer mobile services than summer — especially chores people are not looking forward to doing in the heat. If you enjoy working outdoors and like getting your hands dirty, lawn care, car detailing, and pool cleaning services can provide steady income with minimal startup expenses.

Lawn care remains a seasonal staple. After all, with grass growing fast and homeowners heading on vacation, there’s a constant demand for lawn mowing, edging, and basic yard maintenance.

Another lucrative option is car detailing. People want their vehicles to look sharp for weekend events or summer road trips. From basic vacuuming to full detailing with wax and polish, your earnings can range from $75 to $250.

If you live in a region with numerous swimming pools, pool cleaning can be a lucrative business. Usually, pool owners are willing to pay $75–$150 per visit for tasks such as balancing chemicals and removing debris.

Why it’s worth doing;

The best thing about these side hustles is that they are accessible and convenient. You don’t need a degree, expensive equipment, or elaborate marketing strategies. If you show up regularly, do a good job, and do good word-of-mouth marketing, your business will grow rapidly. Additionally, you have complete control over your pricing and scheduling.

In any case, here’s the earning potential breakdown.

Even with five jobs per week, you could easily earn $1,000 or more per month, boosting your income substantially.

What you’ll need to start;

In terms of startup costs, they are relatively low. A quality lawnmower, trimmer, and edger are essential for maintaining a well-maintained lawn. Cleaning supplies, waxes, polishes, and detailing tools are needed for car detailing. To clean a pool, you will need a pool testing kit, cleaning tools, and the appropriate chemicals. It is also important to have reliable transportation. Even if not necessary, a simple website or well-designed flyer can promote your local services.

Scalability;

Scalability for mobile services is moderate to high. By strategically hiring additional staff, you can take on more jobs and expand your service area. Additionally, you can upsell complementary services (e.g., shrub trimming and headlight restoration) to increase revenue. Moreover, what starts as a summer hustle could turn into a successful local business.

3. Freelance Content Creation for Small Businesses

As many small businesses begin to tackle overdue marketing tasks during the summer, it’s the perfect time to offer freelance content services. You can earn a substantial income from this side hustle if you possess skills in writing, photography, videography, or social media.

Why it’s worth doing;

In many cases, local businesses struggle to produce high-quality marketing content because they lack the necessary time and expertise. There is a growing need for freelance creators who can handle everything from social media and blog posts to branded visuals and newsletters.

What you’ll need to start;

Demonstrating your skills requires a strong portfolio of samples. A few blog posts, a collection of photographs, or a short video would be great examples. Also, showcase your work and services with a simple website or LinkedIn profile. It is also important to understand target audiences, marketing principles, and brand voice.

Scalability;

The scalability of freelance content creation is very high. With experience and a client base, you can specialize (e.g., real estate content, food photography) or expand your services. It is not uncommon for freelancers to transition into full-time self-employment and grow into niche agencies, bringing on other creators for larger projects.

Final Thoughts: Pick One, Start Small, and Stack Wins

Side hustles are more than just a source of income. You should also gain momentum from them. Ideally, they aren’t just cash-for-time transactions. Instead, it serves as an entry point into learning valuable skills, building client relationships, and exploring entrepreneurship.

In terms of summer hustles, these three tick all the right boxes;

Low startup costs

Flexible working hours

Strong earning potential

Opportunities to scale

It’s all about choosing an option that you enjoy and that fits you. An outdoor business, such as mobile lawn care or pool maintenance, might be a good fit for you if you have a service-oriented attitude and enjoy working outside. You might find co-hosting short-term rentals to be the perfect fit if you’re organized and detail-oriented. Creative types will find freelance content creation a lucrative career choice.

Don’t forget that summer won’t last forever. However, a side hustle that is done right can maintain momentum well into the fall and beyond.

Image Credit: Gustavo Fring; Pexels

The post 3 Summer Side Hustles That Are Actually Worth Doing appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.