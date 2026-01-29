(0:30) - Back To The Basics: Finding Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Highs

(3:15) - How To Use A Stock Screener To Find These Strong Investments

(19:00) - Breaking Down 3 Stocks You Should Consider For Your Portfolio

(35:10) - Episode Roundup: ITUB, AAUC, ARMN, BHP

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #473 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey went solo to screen for Zacks Strong Buy stocks that were also trading at 52-week highs. It’s the best of both worlds. The top Zacks Rank and the stock is already breaking out.

Screening for Hot Top Stocks

At the time Tracey ran this screen, there were 212 Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks. Zacks ranks over 4,000 stocks so it’s a small group that can make the strong buy list.

Tracey also added stocks trading at their 52-week high and this screen, with just two criteria returned just 32 stocks.

Three industries dominated the list of stocks: gold miners, metal miners and foreign banks.

Here is one stock from each industry.

3 Strong Buy Stocks That Are Breaking Out in 2026

1. Aris Mining Corp. (ARMN)

Aris Mining is a junior gold miner headquartered in Canada but operating and exploring in South America. It operates 2 underground mines in Colombia and has a development pipeline in Guyana and Colombia. Aris Mining has a goal to produce 1 million ounces of gold annually. It guided production in 2026 in the range of 300,000 to 350,000 ounces.

With gold soaring above $5,000 an ounce in 2026, shares of Aris Mining have been hitting new highs as well. It’s up 25% year-to-date. Yet the shares remain cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.

Aris Mining is a Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Is there more upside to come in the gold miners like Aris Mining?

2. BHP Group Ltd. (BHP)

BHP Group is an Australian commodities giant producing copper, iron ore, steelmaking coal, and energy coal. When BHP Group reported its first half 2026 results, it said it was entering the second half of 2026 with strong operating momentum. Copper prices have soared, rising over 30%.

Shares of BHP are up 26% over the last year. It’s still attractively priced with a forward P/E of 15.2. A P/E ratio of 15 or less is considered a value.

BHP Group is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Should investors consider a copper producer like BHP Group in 2026?

3. Itaú Unibanco Holding (ITUB)

Itaú Unibanco is a regional bank headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco calls itself Brazil’s largest private bank in market value and the most valuable brand in Latin America.

Shares have jumped 77.6% over the last year. Itaú Unibanco pays a dividend, which is currently yielding 0.5%.

It’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Is it time for investors to consider emerging market stocks like Itaú Unibanco?

What Else Should You Know About Strong Buy Stocks to Start 2026?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of ARMN in the Zacks Value Investor portfolio as well as her personal portfolio.]

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.