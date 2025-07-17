3 Strong Buy Breakout Stocks for Explosive Returns

An active investing approach involves seeking breakout stocks within a specific price range. Sell if the price falls below the lower band and hold for gains if it exceeds the upper band.

To that end, Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA, Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated BSET and Amarin Corporation plc AMRN have been selected as today’s breakout stocks.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To identify a breakout stock, determine the support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower boundary for a stock’s movements, while a resistance level indicates the maximum price it trades at during a significant period.

In simple terms, demand is the lowest at the support level, meaning most traders are willing to sell. Conversely, most traders are eager to buy at the resistance level, hoping to add the stock to their portfolio. The key to spotting breakout stocks is to focus on those approaching a breakout or just breaking above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

Screening Criteria Using Research Wizard:

• Percentage price change over four weeks between 10% and 20% (Stocks showing considerable price increases but whose gains are not excessive)

• Current Price /52-Week High greater than or equal to 0.9 (Stocks trading 90% close to their 52-week highs.)

• Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy stocks can get through.)

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Beta for 60 months less than or equal to 2

(Stocks that move more than the broader market but within a reasonable limit.)

• Current price less than or equal to $20 (Stocks reasonably priced)

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only seven. Here are the top three stocks:

Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations, along with its subsidiaries, produces and sells freshly prepared deli foods in the United States. Mama's Creations is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 77.8% for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries and its subsidiaries are involved in the manufacturing, marketing and retailing of home furnishings within the United States. Bassett Furniture Industries is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 272.9% for the current year.

Amarin Corporation

Amarin Corporation is a pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and marketing therapies to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe and globally. Amarin Corporation is expected to have an earnings growth rate of 42.5% for the current year.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.





Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.