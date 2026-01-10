3 Stocks Where Insiders Are Buying, Not Bailing

Insider buying is one of the most closely watched trading signals. Insiders and executives have many reasons to sell their company’s stock; it’s part of their overall compensation. However, when they buy their company’s stock, it’s due to a belief that it’s undervalued.

However, there’s a difference between one insider buying a stock as a one-time purchase and a stock in which there is repeated insider buying, often from multiple insiders. The MarketBeat Insider Buying tool is an ideal way to see which stocks insiders are buying and at what volume.

As with other market signals, insider buying shouldn’t be a stand-alone reason to buy a stock. Investors need to do their own due diligence. But each of these stocks has seen significant insider buying in the last 90 days. And each has a story that may be a case of insiders who are leaning into uncertainty rather than chasing strength.

Nike: Insiders Step in as Turnaround Shows Early Traction

Investors have been waiting for the turnaround story in Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) stock to take root. The company has been struggling with a lack of innovation, softness in China, and a need to recalibrate its channel and inventory strategy. Plus, the company simply faces more competition from nimble challenger brands.

It didn't help that consumer discretionary stocks were the worst-performing sector in 2025. But NKE stock has shown the first signs of a rally since its December earnings report. And insider buying supports the idea that there may be more upside in 2026. Two directors and the company’s chief executive officer (CEO), Elliott Hill, purchased NKE stock.

Analysts are also turning bullish on NKE stock. The consensus price target of $75.32 is around 15% higher than the stock’s closing price on Jan. 8. Investors may want to scale into the stock gradually before the company’s next earnings report in March.

AutoZone: Management Buys After Pullback Highlights Long-Term Demand

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE: AZO) took investors on a nasty round trip in the last three months of 2025. During that time, the stock gave up virtually all of its gains. However, it’s now trading nearly 30% below its consensus price target, and it’s been getting the attention of company insiders.

In December 2025, two directors and AutoZone’s chief financial officer bought shares. The combined purchases totaled about 350 shares of the stock.

The company has delivered two consecutive quarters in which it missed revenue and earnings forecasts. Tariffs played a significant role as AutoZone has, for now, been absorbing the costs.

However, that's likely to change at some point in 2026 as the company begins to pass along those costs. That will put the focus back on the macroeconomic story, which is still in favor of consumers keeping their existing automobiles longer.

At over $3,300 per share, AZO stock may not appeal to many investors. But at around 21x earnings, it’s not overvalued compared to its historic average. For investors looking for momentum trades to kick off 2026, AutoZone is one to watch.

SmartRent: A Small-Cap Stock With SaaS Upside

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) is a small-cap company that is trading for just $1.84 per share as of Jan. 8, 2026. That makes it a speculative stock, but one that has a story that shows why insiders are buying the stock, and one insider in particular.

In December 2025, chief executive officer Frank Martell made eight different purchases of SMRT stock, ranging from a low of 18,432 shares to a high of 124,086 shares. That continues a pattern of buying by Martell since August 2025.

That's the what; here’s the why. The company develops smart home and smart building automation solutions for the residential rental housing industry. In 2025, year-over-year revenue and earnings were down as it executed a pivot from a reliance on hardware sales to higher-margin software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue.

As of the company’s last earnings report, SaaS revenue accounted for only about 35% of its total revenue. However, it makes up the highest percentage of its earnings. The company is not yet profitable, but the company foresees SaaS growth as a key driver on its path to profitability.

