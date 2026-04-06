3 Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Computer-Services Industry

The Zacks Computer - Services industry participants continue to face broader macroeconomic challenges, including higher tariffs that have resulted in an elongated sales cycle, lower conversion rates and customer delays in making purchase decisions. However, industry players like GIB and PDFS are riding on the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI)-led digital transformation, which is increasing the demand for cloud-enabled software solutions, unified data platforms and real-time analytics. The growing adoption of digital transformative techniques in healthcare and financial services has been a silver lining for industry participants. The growing need for consulting, research and cybersecurity solutions, stringent regulations, digital healthcare and the growing adoption of business automation solutions are likely to continue driving the industry’s prospects.

Industry Description

The Zacks Computer - Services industry primarily comprises companies that offer integrated data-driven platforms and AI-enabled decision systems. Their offerings include consulting and research solutions, cybersecurity solutions, business support solutions and systems engineering, as well as software application development solutions. The industry participants cater to varied end markets and customers, including intelligence, defense, U.S. government agencies, communications, banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and media and entertainment. Consultancy companies in the industry are helping clients in their ongoing digital transformation. They provide end-to-end services, including application development, integration and maintenance, technology infrastructure management and business process services.

3 Computer-Services Industry Trends to Watch

AI is driving Structural Changes to the industry: The industry is going through structural changes driven by the increasing deployment of AI. Enterprises are leveraging AI to make data-driven decision-making that targets to achieve Return on Investment (ROI)-led digitization. The explosion of data and rising supply chain complexities as businesses become globally interconnected is driving demand for AI and machine learning-based solutions.



Growing Cyber Attacks Are Creating a Tailwind: The increasing number of cyberattacks and related security risks are expected to keep the industry’s momentum alive. Government agencies are ideal targets for cyberattacks, as they are entrusted with sensitive information. Therefore, the growing need for cybersecurity solutions and services in critical areas like defense, intelligence and civilian agencies of the U.S. government bodes well for industry players.



Regulatory Compliance Drives Demand: Companies in this industry are likely to benefit from increasingly complex network systems and sensitive information environments in which governments and businesses operate. Industry participants are keeping pace with global regulatory and business practice requirements, thereby helping customers incorporate the best practices while complying with governmental and industry norms.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Computer – Services industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #207, which places it in the bottom 15% of more than 243 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dim near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than two to one.



The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is the result of a negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are pessimistic about this group’s earnings growth potential. Since Oct. 31, 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the industry’s 2026 earnings has moved south by 0.6%.



Given the bearish industry outlook, there are only a few stocks worth watching currently. But before we present those stocks that you may want to consider for your portfolio, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation.

Industry Lags Sector and S&P 500

The Zacks Computer – Services industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 Index over the past year.



The industry has risen 3.2% over this period compared with the S&P 500’s appreciation of 33.9% and the broader sector’s return of 49.4%.

One-Year Price Performance





Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E), which is a commonly used multiple for valuing computer services stocks, we see that the industry is currently trading at 14.06X compared with the S&P 500’s 20.64X and the sector’s 22.51X.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 19.45X and as low as 13.44X, with a median of 16.4X, as the charts below show.

Forward 12-Month Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio







3 Computer-Services Stocks to Watch Right Now

PDF Solutions: This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company provides data solutions that help enterprises across semiconductor and electronics ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



PDF Solutions is benefiting from growing complexity in semiconductor manufacturing processes and increasing investments in 3D manufacturing in front-end fabs and packaging facilities, as well as product design. Increasing geographic diversification of manufacturing locations is driving up the demand for AI-driven collaboration that is necessary to enable cost-effective and efficient manufacturing. PDFS is benefiting from this trend thanks to the secureWISE network, Sapience orchestration products and Exensio AI solutions.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PDFS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.11 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 18.01% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. PDF Solutions stock has appreciated 102.5% in a year.

Price and Consensus: PDFS

CACI International: This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company provides solutions to enrich defense and intelligence capabilities, assure homeland security, improve decision-making, and help customers operate smartly and proficiently. The stock has surged 48.6% in the trailing 12-month period.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been steady at $28.63 per share over the past 30 days.



CACI International benefits from new business wins and organic expansions. The company’s disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction help it win new deals at regular intervals. Having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuations in revenues. CACI International’s sustained focus on its strategy to grow in larger markets and leverage acquisitions to increase its market share is noteworthy.

Price and Consensus: CACI

CGI Group: Another Zacks Rank #3 company, this IT services provider is benefiting from enterprise AI adoption, vendor consolidation, and managed services growth. CGI is benefiting from increasing adoption of managed services that promise recurring revenues from outcome-based contracts. Increasing AI penetration is expected to boost CGI’s margins.



The company’s strong backlog of $31.3 billion, or 1.9 times revenue at the end of the first-quarter fiscal 2026, reflects improved visibility. On a trailing 12-month basis, book-to-bill was 110%, Managed Services had a book-to-bill of 122%, and the Systems Integration & Consulting’s (SI&C) book-to-bill was 96%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGI’s fiscal 2026 earnings has been steady at $6.51 per share over the past 30 days. CGI shares have dropped 23.7% in a year.

Price and Consensus: GIB





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.