3 Stocks Under $5 With Strong Analyst Upside Potential

At a time when many investors are rotating out of speculative penny stocks, others continue to embrace the risk-reward dynamic. Stocks that trade for under $5 carry a certain amount of risk. Many of these companies are unprofitable, and some may generate little to no revenue.

Plus, in almost every case, these are small-cap companies. Small-cap stocks have been beaten up in the last several years. And even with the Russell 2000 showing some signs of growth, it’s not being seen throughout the broader small-cap sector.

That's expected to change in 2026, particularly if the economic outlook continues to improve. In that case, money may start to flow back into speculative stocks. However, as is the case with any sector of the market, quality matters.

One way to filter stocks for quality is to look for names that enjoy positive analyst sentiment. That’s the case with these three stocks. Each offers investors an opportunity to start a sizable position with a modest investment and still get the chance for significant upside over the next five years.

Profitability Milestone Meets Long-Term Emerging Market Growth

Emerging market stocks are expected to be among the winners in 2026. That hasn’t been the case so far for Grab Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAB), which is down about 15% so far this year. Grab, which is based in Singapore, operates a super app that makes it part technology company, part e-commerce company, and part fintech company.

One reason behind the stock’s recent pullback is its merger with the Indonesian ride-share competitor, Go To. The deal is not final and is subject to potentially significant legislative changes in Indonesia that could limit the company’s earnings potential in that market.

The company also came a little light on the top line in its Q4 2025 earnings report. However, some context is necessary. Revenue was up 19% year-over-year (YOY), and this marked the first full year of profit in the company’s history. Analysts are forecasting 120% earnings growth in the next 12 months.

That explains, in part, why sentiment remains bullish. GRAB stock has a consensus price target of $6.47, which would be about 54% upside from its current price.

High-Risk Biotech With Platform Potential

Penny stock investors frequently look at the biotechnology sector, which is all about balancing risk and reward. One name that investors may want to watch is Vaxart Inc. (OTCMKTS: VXRT). The company is the only one on this list that meets the classic definition of a penny stock. At the time of this writing, it traded just over 60 cents a share.

VXRT stock doesn’t have heavy analyst coverage, but the one analyst who has issued a rating in the last 12 months rates it a Buy, with a $2 price target.

It’s not unusual for analysts to ignore some biotech companies. Vaxart is a clinical-stage company, meaning all of its candidates are still in clinical trials.

However, the upside for investors is easy to see. The company is testing oral vaccines mostly for influenza, norovirus, and COVID-19.

In addition to convenience and removing the friction of needle fear, the company notes that its platform will provide a broader immune response that may induce broader protection.

VXRT stock only has about 18% institutional ownership, but it’s worth noting that, in terms of dollar volume, inflows outnumber outflows almost 10:1.

Resale Tailwinds Could Turn Today’s Losses Into Tomorrow’s Gains

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) stock is down about 33% in 2026, but it makes sense to take a wider view of the stock’s performance. Over the last 12 months, TDUP stock is up more than 66%. That makes this look like a normal pullback at a time when investors are shying away from companies that aren't generating profits.

But in the case of ThredUp, it may be important to add the caveat “yet.” The company operates an online consignment and thrift platform. This is becoming popular among Gen-Z consumers, as evidenced by the company’s revenue. In its most recent quarter, revenue was up 12.5% YOY.

ThredUp has cited a GlobalData 2025 Market Survey that forecasted the U.S. secondhand market’s gross merchandise value would grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% through 2029.

It’s also important to note that institutions own an impressive 89% of the stock. Buying has outnumbered selling two to one in actual dollars and three to one in terms of the number of buyers or sellers. That said, short interest sits at around 17%, which adds short-term volatility.

The consensus price target of six analysts is $12.50. That would be an increase of over 190% from its price as of this writing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.