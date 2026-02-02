3 Stocks Under $10 to Buy in 2026

Key Points

Archer Aviation is pre-revenue now, but it will close in on almost $1 billion in annual revenue by 2028.

Snap shares have fallen by almost 40% over the past year, but Snapchat's parent company should see revenue growth accelerate this year.

Opendoor has been bid higher by meme stocks, but they may be right if the U.S. home resale market finally bottoms out here.

Low price points typically indicate high risks, but also -- sometimes -- great potential. I want to dive into a few stocks with single-digit prices that I think can move higher this year.

I feel that Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), Snap (NYSE: SNAP), and Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) can beat the market in 2026.

1. Archer Aviation

Archer investors may want to buckle up for turbulence. Shares of the rising star in the nascent market for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft have been cut by more than half since peaking in October. Archer Aviation stock fell 11% through the final three trading days of last week, after its largest rival, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), plummeted as a result of pushing to raise another $1.2 billion.

The market for eVTOL is just starting to lift off. It's still speculative, and Archer has yet to generate any revenue, but analysts see the business ramping up dramatically in the coming years. Here are Wall Street's top-line targets analysts for the next four years:

2026: $32 million.

2027: $306 million.

2028: $967 million.

2029: $1,753 million.

Going from $0 to more than $1.7 billion in five years is impressive. It also justifies Archer's market cap of $5.3 billion, a reasonable three times its revenue target for 2029. Its rival Joby trades at a 2029 revenue multiple approaching 9, and that is after that stock has declined 22% in the past three trading days.

Archer's Midnight electrical aircraft, designed for short flights, is ready for its glow-up as a high-end air taxi service. But there are limitations: There's only room for four passengers and a pilot, and altitude and range are limited, given the constraints of charge capacity. Still, that hasn't stopped airlines from warming up to Archer and its peers as a way to drum up incremental revenue from well-heeled clientele looking to save time in transporting passengers from large airports near metropolitan markets to dense city centers.

The U.S. Air Force is even exploring how Archer could enhance military operations. Archer also struck a deal to serve as the official air taxi provider for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, and it bought a small regional airport near the L.A. Airport to make sure it's ready for that big moment two years from now.

Archer may not be a household name now, but that should change in the next few years.

2. Snap

It's a well-known tale: A popular social media platform is deemed difficult to monetize and finds a way to cash in on its booming traffic. Take Snap, the parent company of Snapchat. The online hub doesn't generate the same buzz as other platforms, but it draws a large audience that's hard for marketers to reach otherwise.

Snap attracts 943 million monthly active users, but most of them use the free service. There are just 17 million premium Snapchat+ accounts. The secret sauce for Snap is its young audience. In more than two dozen countries, 75% of the population aged 13-34 uses Snapchat. This group isn't exposed to traditional advertising channels.

Snap is still growing. It has posted double-digit revenue in nine of the past 10 years, with trailing top-line growth of 12%. It's not profitable on a reported basis, but it has posted adjusted earnings annually since 2021, and it has positive free cash flow that's expanding at a heady pace.

Snap stock has fallen 39% over the past year, but the market seems to be unfairly pessimistic. Revenue growth should accelerate to 15% in 2026, with continued bottom-line improvement.

3. Opendoor

Snap has been growing for years. Archer's about to take off, in more ways than one. Opendoor's backdrop isn't as kind. As a leading home flipper, Opendoor has felt the pain of what high mortgage rates and a fuzzy economic vibe have done to the resale market. Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes barely topped 4 million in 2025, the worst showing in 30 years.

The losses are mounting, and revenue is declining for the third straight year. The shares still moved sharply higher last year, but the meme-stock rally hasn't been earned. But I still like Opendoor here. When the home resale market picks up -- and that's a matter of when, not if -- Opendoor's business is going to soar. It stayed in the home-flipping space, even as higher-profile online real estate hubs bowed out. Patience will pay off, even if the meme-stock crowd finds another fixer-upper to bid up.

Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.