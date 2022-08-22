3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Things turned out pretty well for my "three stocks to avoid" column last week. The three stocks I thought were going to lose to the market for the week -- Tesla Motors, Bath & Body Works, and AMTD Digital -- fell 1%, 3%, and 11%, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

The S&P 500 experienced a 1.2% move lower. I was right. I have now been correct in 29 of the past 44 weeks, or nearly two-thirds of the time.

Now let's look at the week ahead. I see Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN), La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB), and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) as stocks you may want to consider steering clear of this week. Let's go over my near-term concerns with all three investments.

1. Baozun

Providing e-commerce solutions in China for global brands isn't as juicy a business model for Baozun as it seemed a few years ago. China's been making enemies overseas, and the economy itself in the world's most populous nation is slowing. It reports fresh financials on Tuesday morning, and it's OK to be concerned.

Analysts see Baozun's revenue clocking in 19% lower for this week's second quarter than it did a year earlier. It sees a 71% plunge in earnings per share. Momentum hasn't been kind, as Baozun has fallen short of analyst expectations in two of the last three quarters. The stock did shoot higher last time out, but that was with just a 2% decline in revenue. The market was hopeful that Baozun's business shifting from first-party sales to higher-margin services and third-party sales would help improve its margins, but we're clearly seeing the bottom line going the wrong way.

2. La-Z-Boy

It's not just La-Z-Boy's signature chair that's reclining these days. The furniture maker is another company likely to see its business decline later this year. La-Z-Boy is expected to post its fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit percentage growth on the top line later this week, but analysts see the trend reversing as the fiscal year plays out.

We've already seen manufacturers and retailers of home furnishings stumble this earnings season. Folks that loaded up on making their homes more comfortable in 2020 and 2021 have moved on in this inflationary environment. They were spending money on experiences outside of the home, and now they're just earmarking more money to pay for food. La-Z-Boy can't party like it's 2021 anymore.

3. Bed Bath & Beyond

Shares of the home goods retailer plummeted 40% on Friday after a prolific meme stock investor cashed out of his position. With a major backer gone, Bed Bath & Beyond is going to have to rest on its fundamentals -- and that's not very encouraging.

Bed Bath & Beyond has rattled off four consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue declines of at least 20%. This will be its fifth straight year of losses. This is not a sustainable business without the hype that Ryan Cohen brought to the table setting, and even after a 40% haircut, the shares are highly problematic at this point.

It's going to be a bumpy road for some of these investments. If you're looking for safe stocks, you aren't likely to find them in Baozun, La-Z-Boy, and Bed Bath & Beyond this week.

