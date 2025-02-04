3 Stocks Thriving Despite Tariffs Concerns

Trade war and tariff headlines seem to be rolling in by the hour, adding a significant degree of uncertainty to this market and rattling investors. While some stocks and sectors struggle under the pressure, others, especially leading stocks continue to power higher unfazed. In a strong market like today’s, leading stocks often rise despite bearish news—and when they do, investors should pay attention.

Meta Platforms ( META ), Amazon ( AMZN ) and Interactive Brokers ( IBKR ) have demonstrated impressive relative strength amid the volatility. Additionally, their relative strength across multiple lookback periods reinforces their leadership positions. All three boast top Zacks Ranks and strong growth forecasts, making them standout opportunities in an unpredictable market.

Furthermore, while short-term news and market action can often dominate headlines and headspace it is important for investors to look at the bigger picture. Over time, stock returns are driven by fundamental business performance, not daily fluctuations. Prioritizing stocks with solid earnings growth and reasonable valuations is key to long-term success and should remain investor’s primary focus.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amazon Stock Hits New Highs

Amazon continues to demonstrate exceptional strength, reaching new all-time highs Tuesday. This breakout reflects investor confidence in its long-term growth trajectory, supported by its dominance in e-commerce, cloud computing (AWS), and a rapidly expanding digital advertising business.

AMZN holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signaling upward-trending earnings revisions. The company is forecasted to grow its earnings at an impressive 28.2% annually over the next three to five years, one of the highest growth rates among the Magnificent 7. With strong momentum and leadership in multiple high-growth industries, Amazon remains a compelling stock to watch.



Image Source: TradingView

Meta Platform Shares Trade at a Fair Valuation

Since bottoming in 2022, Meta stock has soared over 500%, yet it remains attractively valued. Despite its incredible rally, the stock trades at just 26.9x forward earnings, a reasonable multiple given its robust growth potential.

Meta is expected to grow earnings at 18.3% annually over the next three to five years, supported by continuous improvements in its advertising platform, fueled by AI. The company has already leveraged AI to enhance ad targeting and engagement, leading to stronger monetization across its platforms. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and room for further AI-driven expansion, Meta remains a strong performer in this market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Interactive Brokers is a Market Leader with Strong Momentum

Interactive Brokers has been on an unstoppable run, making five new all-time highs this year. The company continues to attract both retail and institutional clients with its low-cost, high-tech trading platform and superior execution.

IBKR boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to grow its earnings at 19.1% annually over the next three to five years. Its earnings potential is further supported by the high-interest rate environment, which boosts the firm’s net interest income from client cash balances. With powerful stock price momentum and a strong fundamental backdrop, Interactive Brokers remains a top financial sector pick.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in IBKR, AMZN and META?

Despite ongoing tariff concerns and broader market uncertainty, leading stocks continue to outperform. Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Interactive Brokers each display strong relative strength, top Zacks Ranks, and impressive growth forecasts. Their ability to power higher amid volatility signals leadership, making them standout opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the current market environment.

