3 Stocks These Fools Are Thankful for

Jason Hall: This is our Thanksgiving one. What stock, Taylor, are you most thankful for and why in one sentence?

Taylor Carmichael: Shopify because it's made a [laughs] tremendous amount of money for my family and it's just been a beautiful, in a sense, it's a beautiful stock and it's revolutionizing. I mean, I never would've thought anybody could take on Amazon and they are doing it indirectly, and they're just dominant.

Jason Hall: They're winning.

Taylor Carmichael: I love Shopify.

Jason Hall: There you go. That deserved more than one question. I'll give you that one. Jeremy, go ahead here. You're muted. It's OK.

Jeremy Bowman: All right, there we go. I'm going to go with Netflix, I think as a long-term buying hold, it might have been my top performer or at least top gainer in dollars. I think we all know the company. I love the Netflix management team. For those of you out there who aren't familiar with Reed Hastings, I'd read some of the Netflix shareholder letters or listen to a couple of their calls because he just tells it like it is. A lot of CEOs out there, if you asked them about competition or whatever, they brush it off. Reed, he gives you the straight dope. So I have a lot of respect for him and the company, and because of that, that's certainly one of my favorite stocks.

Jason Hall: As Taylor said, it's made you a ton of money. There you go. [laughs] Connor, how about you?

Connor Allen: Mine's got to be Etsy because it's made me a ton of money as well. [laughs] It's actually my first and only 10-bagger. That's enough to say, I'm thankful for Etsy.

Jason Hall: That's fantastic. Jeremy, I'm going to tag on you and go with Netflix as well and the reason why I'm for Netflix is Netflix is the stock that funded most of the down-payment on the first house that we ever bought. I don't even own Netflix anymore, but the importance in my life of that is absolutely enormous. I can't undersell it enough. When you buy a company, it delivers returns, you reach a financial milestone and you deploy the resources of that stock to make your life better. That's what this whole thing is about guys. That's why we do what we do and that's Netflix for me. Go ahead Jeremy, I think you wanted to say something.

Jeremy Bowman: I actually sold most of it too for a down payment, so I'm right there with you.

Jason Hall: Love it. Thank you, Reed Hastings, for buying me and Jeremy a house.

