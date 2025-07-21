3 Stocks Showcasing Strong Earnings Growth: NVDA, APP, GE

To assess earnings, examine the difference between revenues and production expenses. The growth of earnings is vital for every business, as survival depends on being profitable. Earnings are regarded as the primary factor influencing stock prices. However, expectations of earnings play a significant role.

Currently, companies such as NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, AppLovin Corporation APP and GE Aerospace GE are showing exceptional growth in earnings.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

Frequently, we have seen a decline in the stock price despite earnings growth and a rally in price following an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinions on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess the cash flow to determine the fair value of a firm.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Screening Measures Using Research Wizard:

To shortlist stocks that have striking earnings growth and positive estimate revisions, we have added the following parameters:

Zacks Rank less than or equal to 3 (Only Zacks’ ‘Strong Buys’, ‘Buys’, and ‘Holds’ are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.)

5-Year Historical EPS Growth (%) greater than X-Industry (stocks with a strong EPS growth history).

% Change EPS F(0)/F(-1) greater than or equal to 5 (companies that saw year-over-year earnings growth of 5% or more in the last reported fiscal).

% Change Q1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their current quarter earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 1 week greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 1 week).

% Change F1 Estimates over the last 4 weeks greater than zero (stocks that have seen their annual earnings estimates revised higher in the last 4 weeks).

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 70. Here are the best three stocks:

NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA, which is focused on computing infrastructure, offers solutions for graphics, computing and networking in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and other countries around the world (read more: Better AI Stock for 2H25: NVIDIA or Palantir?).

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 42.5%. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) (read more: Can SoundHound AI Stock Be the Next NVIDIA, and Is It a Buy?).

AppLovin Corporation

AppLovin develops a software platform that helps advertisers improve their marketing and monetization efforts for content both in the United States and around the world.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 86.3%. APP currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace manufactures engines for commercial and defense aircraft, along with integrated engine parts, electric power systems, and mechanical systems for aircraft.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 22.6%. APP currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can sign up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors, and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.