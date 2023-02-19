3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

Many top stocks had a rough time last year. In some cases, their businesses suffered for reasons unrelated to the economy. In other cases, the economic environment pushed investors away. As a result, companies with track records of growth and strong potential saw their share prices tumble.

At some point, though, these stocks should bounce back. And that time may be soon. Why? Because they've reached attractive valuations and have shown strength -- or signs of strength -- in recent earnings reports. Let's take a look at three healthcare stocks that are ripe for a rebound.

1. Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading around their lowest ever in relation to sales. That's after the stock dropped 74% last year. Why has the valuation plunged? Last year, the company reported a couple of billion-dollar goodwill impairment charges linked to its purchase of chronic care specialist Livongo. That reinforced investors' worries about Teladoc's lack of profitability so far.

But fears look overdone. In the most recent earnings report, Teladoc didnt reportfurther impairment charges. The company's loss narrowed, and U.S. and international revenue climbed in the double digits. And it's important to remember that overall revenue and visits have steadily increased in the double digits -- a trend that started prior to the pandemic.

Teladoc serves more than half of the Fortune 500, so it already has a strong client base. But the company still has room to grow. Teladoc said in a presentation last year that of 298 million U.S. insured lives, about 92 million have access to a Teladoc product.

All this means that Teladoc -- at a record-low valuation -- looks like a screaming buy right now for long-term growth investors. A bit more progress toward narrowing the net loss or growing key areas like chronic care could quickly send the shares higher.

2. Intuitive Surgical

During certain moments of the pandemic, the postponement of surgeries equaled the postponement of revenue for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). The company generates much of its revenue through selling instruments and accessories needed for procedures with its surgical robots. And last year, supply chain issues and higher materials costs also presented challenges.

But it's important to look at Intuitive through a long-term lens. The above headwinds are temporary. And Intuitive has the strength to get through difficult times and thrive later on. The company had more than $6.7 billion in cash at the end of the fourth quarter and repurchased more than $1 billion of its stock in the quarter -- a sure sign of confidence in its business.

Intuitive is the leader in robotic surgery, and it's likely to keep that position. Surgical robots are million-dollar investments, so hospitals tend to stick with what they've purchased.

Intuitive's recent earnings report showed that business is picking up. Procedures using Intuitive's flagship Da Vinci robot climbed 18%, and revenue increased 7% to more than $1.6 billion.

Intuitive shares have lost 17% over the past year. Valuation has fallen to 45 times forward earnings estimates from about 60 a year ago. If the company continues to report progress in procedure growth and overall earnings, investors may soon pile back into this innovative healthcare stock.

3. Doximity

Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) is a digital platform where doctors can connect with each other, check on patients, and share medical reports and documents -- it's an online extension of their medical practice. How does Doximity generate revenue? Drugmakers and healthcare systems are the company's clients, advertising their products to the medical community.

In an environment of rising inflation, investors have worried about ad spending and its impact on Doximity. But so far, this high-growth company isn't slowing down. In fact, in the most recent quarter, its net revenue retention rate reached 127%. This is across its top 20 clients -- who all have worked with Doximity for about eight years. Doximity's clients include the top 20 pharma companies and the top 20 hospital systems.

This client loyalty is a reason to be confident about Doximity's ability to keep revenue climbing. And with 80% of U.S. doctors using Doximity, it's clear these clients have a real reason to continue advertising on the platform.

Doximity is profitable -- annual revenue and net income have steadily been on the rise. And in the most recent quarter, revenue, operating cash flow, and free cash flow each advanced in the double digits.

Doximity shares have lost nearly 40% over the past year, leaving them at a very reasonable valuation.

Considering the company's earnings strength -- even in a tough economic environment -- the stock has reason to rebound. And even better, Doximity has what it takes to excel over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Adria Cimino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Doximity, Intuitive Surgical, and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.