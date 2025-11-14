3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution

Artificial intelligence continues to dominate investor attention—and with good reason. But as valuations swell and pullbacks emerge, smart money is shifting toward the infrastructure names quietly powering the trend behind the scenes.

In a recent conversation with analyst Marc Chaikin of Chaikin Analytics, the creator of the 20-factor Power Gauge model, we explored three stocks that stand out in this build-out. Each has a bullish Power Gauge rating and is positioned to benefit as compute power, data center capacity and infrastructure demand accelerate into 2026.

Qualcomm: A Re‑Emerging Chip Contender

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) may not be the hottest name in AI today, but its recent strategic moves give it serious upside potential. On Oct. 27, the company announced its AI200 and AI250 rack‑scale AI inference solutions—a direct assault on the data‑center incumbents.

The market responded: shares jumped 30-35% following the news before pulling back into the $165-175 range from near $210. As Marc explained: “Any time you see a stock spike on news, then pull back, but hold near the level it was at prior to the spike—that’s an attractive time to be looking to buy.”

Qualcomm already competes in mobile and connectivity, and its acquisition of Alphawave and other moves have positioned it to take advantage of the AI chip wave. If it can convert that strategy into revenue in 2026 and beyond, the opportunity is significant—especially since the market hasn’t yet fully priced in this shift.

Vertiv: Building the Physical Backbone for AI

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) doesn’t operate in the flashiest corner of tech—but it plays a critical role. The company provides power, cooling, and thermal management systems that AI-intensive data centers can’t run without.

As workloads grow hotter and more demanding, the physical infrastructure behind AI is evolving. Vertiv's recent launch of the OneCore prefabricated data center solution—designed for rapid deployment of AI infrastructure—highlights this shift.

Marc emphasized the structural nature of this trend: “The demand for data center capacity is far outstripping the ability of the companies to put them in place… these are proven solutions.” With shares having pulled back toward key support levels and a bullish fundamental backdrop, Vertiv fits the archetype of an infrastructure name gaining while attention remains elsewhere.

Nextpower: A Renewable Way to Power AI’s Future

Nextpower (NASDAQ: NXT), formerly known as Nextracker, plays a less obvious—but increasingly important—role in the AI story. Its solar tracking systems help optimize renewable energy output, which is critical as tech giants look to power data centers with green electricity.

The company recently changed its name to Nextpower to reflect a broader focus on renewable infrastructure. That move triggered a nearly 15% sell-off—one Marc called “really crazy,” noting the company “was making new highs just three days before that announcement.”

What hasn’t changed is the company’s position in a high-growth niche. “They enhance solar’s ability to deliver energy,” Marc explained, and their tech is increasingly vital to data centers with aggressive sustainability goals. For investors looking to diversify their AI exposure beyond semis, Nextpower offers a clean-energy angle with momentum.

Why These Picks Could Outlast the Hype

Even as some prominent AI names face heavier scrutiny, Marc believes the larger trend remains intact: “AI isn’t a fad—it’s an extension of the digital information revolution… there’s going to be more compute power needed for the next five to fifteen years.”

Qualcomm, Vertiv and Nextpower each identify a unique piece of the infrastructure puzzle—semiconductors, data‑center thermal & power systems, and renewable/deployment infrastructure, respectively. For investors willing to dig beyond the headlines, these names offer differentiated exposure and a timing advantage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.