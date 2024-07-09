3 Stocks With the Potential to 10X Your Money

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In recent months, markets have reached new record highs, signaling that high-growth potential stocks offer opportunities to multiply earnings.

The number of high-wealth individuals in the U.S. grew substantially last year alongside the stock market, partly due to notable gains among artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Naturally, this sparks significant interest in high-growth potential stocks.

Growth stocks appeal because they have the potential to outperform the market. Often, these are businesses newly entering their fields after making unrealized investments. Examples include healthcare firms nearing breakthrough drugs with strong demand, such as Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE:NVO) weight loss medication Ozempic. Another example is a company achieving near market dominance in a suddenly high-demand field, such as Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) AI chips.

Identifying stocks capable of increasing investment value 10x can prove tricky. However, those with solid sales growth and large market share in expanding industries typically offer high growth potential.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

Source: Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) develops and markets precision genetic medicines and has experienced stock price volatility this year. The company works on several potential treatments for serious diseases using its patented gene-editing technology. One of those includes an expected therapy for sickle cell disease, with study results expected in the second half of the year.

The BEAM share price nearly doubled ahead of strong fourth-quarter results. However, it has declined again as analysts adjusted outlooks based on anticipated revenue timelines and trial completions. However, the price target was maintained, suggesting the underlying business value and growth potential remain intact.



Currently, Beam is one of the high-growth potential stocks that can achieve 10x potential gains as its therapies reach the market and sales increase. The company has $1.09 billion in cash reserves, estimated to fund operations through 2027 if needed. Most analysts recommend purchasing BEAM stock, with an average price target of $48.64, indicating over 110% upside potential.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the leading online hotel and travel booking company and one of the high-growth potential stocks to multiply your earnings. It owns several major websites, including booking.com, priceline.com, Kayak, Cheapflights and rentalcars.com.

Over the last year, the BKNG share price has grown substantially, increasing 44%, as the travel industry expects 2024 to be another record year for travel. In the online booking sector, Booking maintains the largest and majority market share, which is expected to double by the end of the decade as global travel recovers from Covid.



Excluding the pandemic period, gross bookings have grown 24% over the last year. Net income nearly doubled from the prior year, though some recovery from the pandemic is still reflected.

With earnings growing at 191.7% year-over-year (YOY) and much faster than its stock price, further room for growth remains. This is especially true as the company maintains a solid profit margin of 21.8% and revenue growth of 16.9%.

VICI Properties (VICI)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in casinos, hospitality and related entertainment venues, such as restaurants and hotels.

The gambling industry has seen record growth in recent years, increasing by 10% just last year alone. This positive trend has continued into 2024, with the first quarter also achieving record performance levels.

VICI Properties pays a healthy dividend yield of 6%, making it suitable for dividend-focused investors. However, its strong sales and double-digit earnings growth YOY and its profit margin of 70.1% position it as one of the high-growth potential stocks. It offers an interesting option for traders seeking both growth and lower risk.



VICI stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of just 11x, significantly below the average of 30x for the S&P 500 index. Despite the VICI share price declining 13% year-to-date (YTD), all 21 analysts recommend buying at current levels as the company continues to deliver consistent revenue growth. Jefferies analyst David Katz has a price target with a potential 58% upside from current levels.

